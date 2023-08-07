Fortnite dad secretly builds the Battle Bus to surprise his kids in the most wholesome way

While Fortnite may have predominantly been a game targeted toward children, over the years, it has evolved to appeal to various age groups. Teenagers and adults alike have been following the unfolding story of the metaverse for years now. At times, even parents take an interest and eventually become a Looper in the long run - if not for themselves, to better understand their child's hobby.

One such parent who goes by BradChesney79 on Reddit has become so invested in Fortnite, that he decided to bring a part of the metaverse to life. The father in question has been working on a secret project for the kids, a real-life Battle Bus; by the looks of it, things are coming along nicely.

Father brings Fortnite's Battle Bus to life for his kids

As seen in the post below, BradChesney79 is customizing an RV (recreational vehicle) to resemble the in-game Battle Bus. While it is not to scale, the project appears to be coming along nicely.

According to the user, he's been working on it secretly, and the work in progress is likely a surprise gift for the kids.

In the video, different parts of this real-life Battle Bus can be seen being assembled. What seems to look like a part of the vehicle and spare tire case has been covered with a fresh coat of blue paint. These will likely be attached to the back of the Battle Bus.

Since this is an RV, it's likely that the father in question decided to modify it to make it more relatable for camping trips. If such is the case, the kids will be hot-dropping off the Battle Bus very soon. Given the scope of the project and development thus far, there's a lot of work left to be done.

Once the major detailing and assembling is finished, the finer details will be added. According to the father, this modified RV will be able to safely seat 11, with safety belts for all passengers. Although this might not be lore accurate to the game, it's a good add-on for practical reasons. That being said, the vehicle will officially be dubbed The Battlebago once completed.

All in all, this will take sometime to wrap up, but nevertheless, the wait will be worth it.

On that note, fans of Fortnite present on Reddit are excited to see the project completed. Here's what a few users had to say:

As seen from the comments, the Fortnite community is overjoyed with the fact that someone is making the effort to create a Battle Bus for their kids. Based on the information at hand, the project is completely secret and is being worked on offsite.

That being said, it will be amazing to see the vehicle once it's ready. Hopefully, the dad will keep posting updates as and when major developments occur. On that note, it will be interesting to see if a tiny balloon will adorn the top of the Battlebago once it's done.

