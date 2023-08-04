Fortnite Chapter 5 leak shows Mario Kart-like racing mode coming to the game

A few days ago, leakers/data miners confirmed a brand new mode coming to Fortnite. Unlike LTMs that are limited in nature, this new Racing Mode that's being added in will be fully fleshed out to a large extent. It will have its own Battle Pass, maps, different cars, a dedicated "Garage" menu in the main lobby, and much more.

If this was not enough to get the hype train moving, Fortnite leaker/data miner NotJulesDev has stumbled upon more intriguing information. It would seem that Epic Games is taking a few notes out of Mario Kart and will be implementing them in the metaverse. While not everything mentioned in the leak may come to pass or function as described, it does provide a picture of what players can expect to see in-game.

Fortnite's developers are seemingly taking notes from Mario Kart

According to the information obtained by leaker/data-miner NotJulesDev, several features and mechanics from Mario Kart will be used for the upcoming Racing Mode. To start with, cars will seemingly be fitted with a "Demolition" trigger that occurs when they collide on the race track. In all probability, this likely suggests that cars will be dented or damaged after hitting one another.

There will also be a new Drifting mechanic that will feature a Drifting Boost effect. Unlike the simple mechanics that exist in the Battle Royale mode, these will likely be more attuned or realistic in nature. Given how powerful Unreal Engine 5.1 is, the possibilities are truly endless. There's also a boost feature that will come into play when players Accelerate during the countdown. it will provide an initial boost of speed.

HYPEX @HYPEX



- There will be "Demolition" when cars Collide

- There will be a new Drifting mechanic with a Drifting Boost

- There will be a new Oversteer Mechanic

- If… pic.twitter.com/314kS2hB7o Fortnite's upcoming Racing Mode for Chapter 5 will be very similar to Mario Kart in terms of Mechanics (Via @NotJulesDev)- There will be "Demolition" when cars Collide- There will be a new Drifting mechanic with a Drifting Boost- There will be a new Oversteer Mechanic- If… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Moving on, there's also an Oversteer Mechanic that will be introduced. Given what the word means, players may be able to turn more sharply under certain circumstances. Considering that cars utilize a lot of real-world physics in-game, they might flip or turn over if the turn is too sharp. There will also be a Supersonic Speed mechanic, and players will also be able to control their cars in mid-air and do tricks.

Lastly, Rocket League's Octane Vehicle will also be featured in Fortnite's Racing Mode. A version of the vehicle was featured in-game during Chapter 3, and it's likely that the same one will be added to the upcoming mode. Having said all that, the Racing Mode is going to be rather intruding and interesting, to say the least.

When will the Racing Mode be added to Fortnite and will there be Mario collaboration?

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



The Baseline Info:

- Has a "Garage" Tab in lobby with customizable vehicle

- Currently being tested on Chapter 5 - Season 1

- Has a unique Battle Pass

- Supports Competitive

- Has Time Trials

- Has a Tutorial



The Modes:

- Death Race

-… pic.twitter.com/gCS0FZgjPv Fortnite Racing Mode Info Recap (Delmar)The Baseline Info:- Has a "Garage" Tab in lobby with customizable vehicle- Currently being tested on Chapter 5 - Season 1- Has a unique Battle Pass- Supports Competitive- Has Time Trials- Has a TutorialThe Modes:- Death Race-… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

No, despite rumors, there is nothing to suggest a Mario collaboration is in development. Moving on, as per the information that's available, the Racing Mode will be added to the game in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. However, there is no official confirmation of the same at the moment.

Epic Games is yet to reveal this new mode in any capacity either. For the time being, it remains speculation at best. That being said, towards the end of the year, the developers should start dropping hints about the new Racing Mode and the First Person Mode as well.

Get a sneak peek & stay ahead of the game with our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop.