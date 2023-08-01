Fortnite to get a 2nd Battle Pass for Racing mode, leaks show

If having one Seasonal Battle Pass in Fortnite was not enough, it seems that a second one is well on its way. According to leaker/data-miner NotJulesDev, Epic Games is working on a dedicated Battle Pass for the upcoming Racing mode. While at first it was speculated that this mode would be an LTM of sorts, with more information out in the open, it's now confirmed that this will be a dedicated mode in-game.

While a lot of the details are still based on files found in-game and not actualization of them, they provide a decent idea as to what players can expect to see. By the looks of it the Racing mode will feature its own self-sustained ecosystem that will be independent of the Battle Royale mode. Having said that, here's all there is to know about the upcoming Racing mode in Fortnite.

Fortnite's Racing mode to feature dedicated Battle Pass, 16 maps, and multiple cars

HYPEX @HYPEX (via @NotJulesDev)



According to the leaker/data-miner NotJulesDev, the new Racing mode will go live in Fortnite Chapter 5. However, for the time being, there is no clarification as to whether or not it will be added at the start of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 or sometime later. Nevertheless, things are already starting to shape up.

Moving on to maps, there will be a total of 16 maps. They will be divided into two sections: Casual and Ranked mode; here are the list of the names of the maps that will feature:

Casual Maps:

Apollo (Chapter 2 Reference) Cruise Driftmania Facade Infinity JackRabbit Olympus Rally Sidewinder Snap Sweet Jumps Turbine

Ranked Maps:

Sweet Jumps Asan Circuit Turbine Driftmania EZ3

In addition to dedicated maps, the Racing mode will also have a Battle Pass. Similar to the Battle Pass for the Battle Royale mode, it will likely feature cosmetics and other in-game goodies for players to redeem. However, it's yet to be seen if experience points will be shared between the Racing mode and the BR experience.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Moving on to one of the main aspects of the Racing Mode, players will be able to unlock multiple cars and presumably use them in-game. There will also be "Garage" menu in the main lobby, but it's unclear what this does as of now. Lastly, since the Racing mode will be new, there will be Time Trials and a Tutorial mode as well. Beginners will be able to find their footing using these.

While this is purely based on speculation, cars that will be available in this mode may be able to utilize Wraps that are available in-game. This feature does work with certain vehicles in the Fortnite Battle Royale mode and as such should extend to the upcoming Racing mode as well.