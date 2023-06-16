Fortnite: How to drive a vehicle within 20 seconds of landing from the Battle Bus

Getting off the Battle Bus and hitting the ground running is vital to survival in Fortnite. With the landscape evolving and the dynamics of warfare forever shifting, getting into a vehicle at the start of the game and steamrolling opponents is a great way to start the match. Even without the use of weapons, opponents will know what fear is and will rotate out of the area with lightning speed.

That being said, as part of the "Transformers Quests" for week 2 in Chapter 4 Season 3, players will have to drive a vehicle within 20 seconds of landing from the Battle Bus. While the task at hand is not difficult, it is tricky to do for beginners. This is why, upon its completion, 30,000 experience points will be granted.

Step-by-step guide on how to drive a vehicle within 20 seconds of landing from the Battle Bus in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do two things: Jump from the Battle Bus over a POI that contains a lot of vehicles and upon landing enter the vehicle as soon as possible.

1) Jump from the Battle Bus and make your way towards Slappy Shores

Mark the POI on the minimap to find it easily after jumping off the Battle Bus (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step towards completing this quest is to mark Slappy Shores on the map. This will make it easier to reach the POI no matter how far the Battle Bus' route is from it. When within range, jump off the Battle Bus, and as needed, dive or glide towards the POI.

2) Try to get as close to the ground as possible while gliding

Try to spot the vehicle while gliding, it will be easier than while at ground level (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

When in close proximity to the POI, try to glide as close to the ground as possible and look for a vehicle. The aim is to land as close to the vehicle as possible to ensure that no time has been wasted after hitting the ground. This will also allow you to ensure that opponents are not nearby and will not commandeer the vehicle before you get a chance to enter it.

3) Hit the ground and enter a vehicle

Get into the vehicle as soon as possible to complete the task and earn the XP (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once the coast is clear and the vehicle is in sight, land and enter it as soon as possible and take it for a short spin. Although the task can be completed within 20 seconds of landing, doing it in the opening seconds will be the best. Otherwise, given the number of things one can do in-game, it's easy to get sidetracked in the process.

Poll : 0 votes