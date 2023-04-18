Fortnite: How to enter a vehicle within 30 seconds of landing

Vehicles play an important role in Fortnite. Be it combat, exploration, or rotation, they come in handy in-game. With the introduction of the Kinetic Blade this season, most players have forgotten the joys of speeding down the road in-game. To give players a speed-rush, Epic Games wants them to find and enter a vehicle just after landing.

That said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge, for week six, players will have to enter a vehicle within 30 seconds of landing. Given that vehicles can be found all over the island, this Challenge shouldn't be challenging in the least. However, there are safe Landmarks in which this task can be completed without any external interference.

A step-by-step guide on how to enter a vehicle within 30 seconds of landing in Fortnite

In the current season, there are seven land vehicles. With so much choice, players are free to choose any to complete this Challenge. But from a utility perspective, finding a Dirt Bike is by far the best option. Players can complete this Challenge as well as the "Score Trick Points on a bike" Challenge at once.

1) Land at King's Launch or Royale Ruin

Look for a small dock while in the air to find King's Launch (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step to completing this Weekly Challenge is to land at a Landmark called King's Launch or Royale Ruin. They are rather obscure, but both of these Landmarks have vehicle spawn points. An easy way to find these Landmarks is to follow the road going south from Breakwater Bay.

2) Find a Dirt Bike and/or car

The Dirt Bike should be easily visible from a low altitude (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

While landing at King's Launch or Royale Ruin, try to spot the Dirt Bike. However, if the Dirt Bike cannot be seen (or has not spawned in this match), look for the nearest vehicle and enter it to complete the Challenge. Once the task has been completed, then look for the Dirt Bike to go to the "Score Trick Points on a bike" Challenge.

Things to remember while trying to enter a vehicle within 30 seconds of landing

Use a vehicle to mitigate incoming fire or plow down an opponent (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Although King's Launch and Royale Ruin are safe Landmarks, given their proximity to The Citadel, others may try to land here as well to gear-up. If such is the case during a match, instead of landing at these Landmarks, try to land at the Western Watch Landmark.

Since a vehicle spawns in at the Landmark as well, the Challenge can be completed there if needed. However, given that the aforementioned Landmarks are not hot-drop zones, it should be fairly easy to complete the task here without any hassle.

Poll : 0 votes