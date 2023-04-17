Fortnite player has the most wholesome three-way encounter in Chapter 4

Encounters in Fortnite usually end when there's only one player left standing. Since it's a Battle Royale, the main objective is to stay alive, and without being able to know the intent of others, eliminating them is always the best bet. This is why players will seldom give others a second chance once spotted. However, a wholesome clip doing the rounds within the community states otherwise.

In the short video, the three-way encounter ends on a happy note with no gunfire being exchanged and players interacting with each other wholesomely. While the interaction lasts less than 30 seconds, it showcases how not everyone in Fortnite is out for eliminations or Victory Royales, some just want to make friends.

The three-way encounter that ends in the most wholesome way in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

The video featuring the three-way encounter was posted to Reddit by a user called iGrowAcorns. The user is close to a Landmark called Drift Ridge and was tracking an opponent. However, before they could get in range to take a clear shot, the opponent commandeered a vehicle and drove away.

Using the Kinetic Blade to dash through the air, iGrowAcorns eventually caught up with their opponent after their vehicle had tipped over. Rather than engaging in combat, they both entered the vehicle and began driving. Shortly thereafter, iGrowAcorns exited the vehicle and crouch-spammed to indicate friendlessness.

Following which, they again entered the vehicle and began driving. But not soon after, a third player came into view and began spamming the crouch movement to signify friendliness. Usually in these situations, opponents feint the crouch-spam to get into close-range and fire using their shotgun, but this encounter was genuine.

After establishing that none of them were hostile towards each other, iGrowAcorns began using the Bear Hug Emote to give them hugs. Before leaving, they dropped their Victory Crown for someone else to pick up and all three left the area and went their separate ways.

Based on the series of events, it's safe to say that this three-way encounter in a Fortnite Solo match ended in the best possible way. No bullets were fired, no healing items were wasted, and everyone left with a wholesome experience. Having said that, why didn't they team up?

Why can't solo players team up in Fortnite?

While teaming up sounds like a great idea, according to Epic Games, it's a form of cheating. The entire point of playing in Solo mode is to play alone. Teaming up with a random opponent creates a Duo in a manner of speaking. This can create a power dynamic in-game and give themselves an unfair advantage.

To avoid this from happening, Solo players found teaming-up will be kicked out of the match as soon as Epic Games catches wind of the situation. For this reason, iGrowAcorns and the other two players kept their interactions limited and said their goodbyes within a few seconds of meeting each other.

