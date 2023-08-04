Fortnite player brings Oppenheimer and Barbie in the game, and its genius 

Prior to the release of Oppenheimer and Barbie in cinema halls, memes began making waves around the world, and the Fortnite community was not about to be left out. After the word "Barbenheimer'' became an internet trend, everyone tried to cash in on it for maximum effort. The concept was simple: Bringing the best of both worlds together.

While the world was busy making memes, Fortnite aficionado, thesquatingdog, decided to create his own version of Barbenheimer. However, rather than just making a meme or joke about it, he created an entire Creative Map for the occasion. Although it's very limited in nature, it's a testament to just how far individuals will go to create something unique.

Barbenheimer Fortnite Creative Map is something to marvel at

Created by thesquatingdog, the Barbenheimer Fortnite Creative Map is simple at its core, but downright intriguing to look at. The map is split down the middle to represent the stark difference between Oppenheimer and Barbie.

One side of the map features a military base with a different color tone that players can see in real time. There's a bomber flying overhead, watchtowers in place, and a hangar as well located on site. In short, it looks like a military complex, similar to the one featured in Barbenheimer. To top it all off, there's a visible mushroom cloud radiating light and heat from far away.

On the other side of the map, the entire setting portrays Barbie's pink and colorful world. There's a lot of greenery, buildings, quaint little decor, and everything that's straight out of a fantasy world. Everything from the houses to cars are pink and suffice to say, they fit the setting perfectly.

The color tone is amazing (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Aesthetics aside, the Creative Map in question is combat oriented. Players need to secure eliminations to come out on top of things. There are plenty of weapons to choose from and Grind Rails have been added to the map as well, allowing players to zoom from one place to another rapidly. That said, there is fall damage involved, so hitting the ground and failing to land on a Grind Rail will end badly.

All said and done, while Barbie's side of the map is colorful, the real fun is over on the Oppenheimer side of the map. As mentioned, the colortone changes, and there's a lot of grit that adds to the immersive experience.

How to play the Fortnite Barbenheimer Creative Map?

Use the code 0347-5540-6538 to play Barbenheimer (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As with all other Creative Maps, to join this one, players will have to use the Island Code: 0347-5540-6538. The code has to be entered in-game and once the map loads, you can select which mode you want to play - public or private.

If you are a solo player, the public mode is the best option. However, if you have a large group of friends, the private mode is a better pick. The queue time is decent and once you're loaded into the experience the game can go on for quite a bit. Try to stick to the highground to get a better view of the battlefield and check corners while at street level.

