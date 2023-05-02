Players must sprint on Grind Rails in Fortnite for the latest Battle Royale challenge. While this is one of the most straightforward challenges in the game, new players may struggle to complete it. Considering that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 just got a new major update that added many new things to the video game, some players may be confused regarding the new challenge.

Grind Rails are structures used for mobility in the current Fortnite season. They can be found all over Mega City and other locations, such as Shattered Slabs.

If you're unsure how to sprint on Grind Rails in Fortnite, you've come to the right place. We've prepared a detailed guide to help you complete the latest challenge and earn 12,000 XP.

It's straightforward to sprint on Grind Rails in Fortnite, but it cannot be done anywhere on the island

You can quickly sprint on Grind rails in Fortnite, but you need to pick the right spot (Image via Epic Games)

The only challenge about the latest Fortnite quest is picking the right spot to land. Grind Rails are located mainly around Mega City, but the latest update has also added it to Shattered Slabs.

Mega City is one of the most popular landing spots in Chapter 4, Season 2, so if you pick it for the challenge, watch out for enemies.

Here's how to sprint on Grind Rails in Fortnite:

1) Pick the landing spot

You need to land at the location that has Grind Rails (Image via Epic Games)

For the first step, you need to pick your landing spot. While we suggest Mega City because of its vast loot, you should choose a less popular location if you struggle to fight players early in the game.

Grind Rails are also available around Mega City, and you can use them to complete the challenge.

2) Get on Grind Rails

You need to get on top of Grind Rails to sprint on them (Image via Epic Games)

Once you find Grind Rails, you must get on top of them. If you want to complete the challenge as quickly as possible, you can land on Grind Rails and use them to move to another location.

3) Press the Sprint button

To sprint on Grind Rails in Fortnite, use your Sprint button (Image via Epic Games)

You must press the Sprint button while riding Grind Rails to complete the challenge. The default key on the keyboard is Left Shift, while controller players mostly hold down the left analog stick for this feature.

Once you sprint 200 meters, the challenge will be marked as completed, and you'll receive 12,000 XP.

