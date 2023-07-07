Is Battlefield 2042 good now? Exploring controversial FPS two years since its release

It’s been two years since EA and DICE released the polarizing FPS classic Battlefield 2042. Following its arrival, the game was met with scathing criticism for having various bugs and connectivity issues. With its most recent two installments, Battlefield V and Battlefield 2042, the series has tried to take advantage of the gaming industry’s ongoing shift towards live service revenue methods. But owing to the numerous shortcomings of Battlefield 2042, more people delved into Battlefield V, a four-year-old piece.

However, EA has made some improvements to the shooter during the past few years, allowing it to become a legitimate installment. That said, it remains a definite low point for the venerable series. Players are returning to the game, but is it worth considering in 2023, even after two years of release? Let’s find out.

What improvements have been made in Battlefield 2042 over the last few years?

Changes regarding previous Seasons

There aren’t many games that can match Battlefield 2042’s ability to replicate the series’ atmosphere. Over the past few years, DICE and Electronic Arts have released various content for Battlefield 2042. The maps were overhauled over the first few seasons, with the Portal mode also enjoying improvement. One of the greatest features of Battlefield 2042 is that it allowed players to alter some of the memorable scenes from the series and play them with their friends.

Additionally, Classes have come back. The Specialists would have been categorized into several classes like Assault, Recon, Support, and Engineer. This felt much more relatable for players as it resembles the previous Battlefield mechanics. Furthermore, the devs added new Class Traits. Even though each class has unique load-outs, there are no restrictions for the Specialists.

They could use any weapon of their choice, which was a significant and welcoming change. The shooting mechanics and overall gameplay have gradually become better over the years.

The latest-gen consoles and PC still support the 128-player conquest, except unique playlist. However, Breakthrough, one of the main game modes of Battlefield, is now limited to 64-player lobbies. The signature vehicular action is still a standout of the series. The Plus system, which allows players to switch their weapon attachments instantly, is by far the most innovative feature of this title.

Changes regarding Season 5

After the update in Season 5, players have experienced multiple changes in various areas. Reclaimed, the new winter-themed map for Battlefield 2042, is this season’s biggest addition. Players will visit the Czech industrial location and engage in combat to control a secret train route. The game has received even more updates, with this season featuring the addition of three new weapons: the XCE Bar, GEW-46, and BFP.50.

Furthermore, there are plans for new gadgets such as Spring Grenade, Anti Tank Grenade, and Mini Grenade later this season. Some quality-of-life improvement updates have been rolled out. Players can form new squads or join existing ones while transferring squad leadership.

A new event named Arkangel Directive has also been introduced. During this event, players can dive in as the Arkangel Legion faction, a clandestine military unit of the Arkangel Corporation. They can play a series of modes, including SMG Rush, Conquest of Ages, TDM Grind, and Flashpoint, a 4v4 mode.

Is Battlefield 2042 worth playing in 2023? Final verdict

Even though the overall gameplay and experience may be improved, the game’s revenue strategy still needs improvement. The seasonal Premium updates may have included better content, but they haven’t exactly been a fan favorite. For a game not doing well in terms of general updates and overall experience, it can be challenging to justify its purchase.

If available on a cheap sale along with extra content, players can go for the entry. But I recommend they buy Microsoft’s XBOX pass and give this game a shot rather than making a purchase.

The title has undoubtedly improved since its release, but playing it for free might be ideal. Furthermore, there are other free-to-play FPS entries that boast a more solid foundation. So think twice before making any investment in Battlefield 2042. But as a Battlefield veteran, I know there is still hope and a lot of space for improvement for this title.

