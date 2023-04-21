Battlefield 2042 update 4.2.0 patch notes: Map rework, Quality of life improvements, Gameplay balances, and more

Battlefield 2042 will receive significant changes in the upcoming week on April 25, 2023, with the 4.2.0 update. The developers have been pushing multiple updates for a few months after losing most of their player base due to specific issues. They are currently focusing on map rework, vehicles, weapons, and specialist mastery improvements after certain updates about chat functionality and communication features in previous updates.

Battlefield @Battlefield



🗺️ Discarded Map Rework

Ewelina Lis Mastery Improvement

⚙️ Uniform Soldier Aiming -> On by default

Collection & Customization changes

🎖️ End of Round improvements



Read all that’s new #Battlefield 2042 Update 4.2 goes live on Tuesday, April 25.🗺️ Discarded Map ReworkEwelina Lis Mastery Improvement⚙️ Uniform Soldier Aiming -> On by defaultCollection & Customization changes🎖️ End of Round improvementsRead all that’s new #Battlefield 2042 Update 4.2 goes live on Tuesday, April 25.🗺️ Discarded Map Rework💥 Ewelina Lis Mastery Improvement⚙️ Uniform Soldier Aiming -> On by default🔫 Collection & Customization changes🎖️ End of Round improvementsRead all that’s new 👇

Although the game did not benefit enough, and the playerbase has not witnessed a gradual increase even after the attempts from the developers, they are still trying to resurrect their latest title.

This article will cover the highlights of the 4.2.0 update, while detailed patch notes can be found on the official website.

Battlefield 2042 update 4.2.0 patch notes

Battlefield Comms @BattlefieldComm



Here is a note from the team on how this feature works, and why we’re making this change



go.ea.com/UniformSoldier… In the upcoming 4.2 Update we're changing the default setting for Uniform Soldier Aiming to "On".Here is a note from the team on how this feature works, and why we’re making this change In the upcoming 4.2 Update we're changing the default setting for Uniform Soldier Aiming to "On".Here is a note from the team on how this feature works, and why we’re making this change 👇go.ea.com/UniformSoldier… https://t.co/M11gU39jCO

Content in Battlefield 2042

Map Rework: Discarded

Discarded has been reworked to make the gameplay further enjoyable and accessible. New flags has been added and moved to the main playing areas, along with the inclusion of new paths and roads around the map. The Global Light has also received various improvements.

Salvage Yards

The open field on the northwest side of the map has been renamed as Salvage Yard.

The car wreck has been reworked to fit the theme of Discarded and multiple cover opportunities for soldiers to outsmart the heavy vehicles roaming the area.

There are several destructible houses on the outskirts of the flag that can serve as vantage points at the expense of being buried in their rubble.

Antenna

The flag point has been bought closer to the Flooded Village.

It currently provides an improved linked between the north and south area.

The military occupation has been reinforced by adding various military assets.

The layout has also been improved with the addition of a few extra structures.

Dismantled Hull

The frontline of this flag has been strengthened by destroying the convoy and rows of military cover.

It currently allows infantry to push forward more easily.

A part of the side of the hull has been closed, which faces the Colossus, limiting frequent sniping from the deck of the ship.

Other Areas of Focus in Battlefield 2042

Collection & Customization Improvements

Implemented the ability to remove attachments from weapons within the Customization Screen.

Increased legibility of the Plus Menu in-game by only displaying the attachment category that is being changed

Improved how attachments are moved and swapped out in the Customization Menu.

Increased the clarity of descriptive information on how suppressors function within the Collection Screen

Fixed layout in the Customization screen so that info is displayed in the same place.

Reduced the amount of steps necessary to get into changing attachments.

End-of-Round Improvements

Introduced a new Squad Performance screen statistic called “Personal Best”. If you’ve reached a new record for statistics such as most kills, damage dealt, revives, assists, there is a chance for this stat to display for your efforts in going above and beyond on the battlefield.

During the End of Round flow it’s now possible to skip all the way to the main menu without leaving automatic matchmaking.

Updated Ribbon progression, increasing legibility of what rank was earned.

Improved art & animations across all of End of Round.

Round-based Game Modes will now have side switching enabled, and will now have increased visual communication to indicate what happens after the end of match timer ticks down.

Specialist Mastery Improvements

Updated Lis' Mastery requirement to better fit her intended playstyle:

Old - 10 Kills when destroying Vehicles with the G-84 TGM to

New - 10 Kills and Assists when destroying Vehicles with the G-84 TGM

Uniform Soldier Aiming

Changed the default setting of Uniform Soldier Aiming from Off to On

This change affects both controller and mouse & keyboard gameplay.

The primary aim is to help the players improve their aiming movement.

Changelog in Battlefield 2042

General & Gameplay Improvements in Battlefield 2042

Doors that were previously controlled by the enemy team will now automatically open upon getting close to them rather than having to hold the interact button.

Updated the scoreboard to keep the Objective score in the right-most column for all objective-based game modes, for an easier overview.

Sundance Mastery now correctly tracks Assists on destroyed enemy vehicles when using the smart explosives.

Correct icon is now present for Irish and Sundance's gadgets.

Dozer's Ballistic Shield will no longer deflect/ricochet Sundance's Scatter Grenade.

Soldiers will now become spotted on the minimap upon firing or throwing the following items: Smoke Grenade Launcher, SPH Explosive Launcher, Recoilless M5, Javelin and FXM-33.

The reload prompt no longer appears while you are knocked down and awaiting a revive.

The kill log will now display Ranger as the cause of death if you are killed by one of them upon self-destructing.

Blasco no longer attempts to hug the ground, and her arms should remain in the correct place when switching to her gadget while prone.

Improved HUD visibility across a number of different screen settings.

The icon above Ranger now pulsates correctly when self-destructing.

Auto-throw grenades and throwing knives option now behaves more consistently.

Fixed an issue that would cause players to be seen with the green highlight while reviving when they shouldn't.

Fixed an issue where you couldn't throw grenades through the frame off the watering robots in Renewal.

The repair tool now displays the overheat UI element correctly.

Fixed an issue where teammates couldn't deal damage to friendly deployable shields.

Resolved an issue when landing with the parachute and the user repeatedly pressed the melee button, it would sometimes cause an unintended animation.

The affected zone of Blasco’s X6-Infiltration Device will no longer display on the minimap whilst far away from the intended zone.

The name of Blasco's specialist trait now appears in the HUD after exiting a vehicle and triggering the effect.

Players can no longer hear the Signal Jammer noise while in a downed state.

A reload animation is now present in first-person view after a player fires the rocket launcher, throws a grenade, and swaps back

Fixed an issue where weapon overheating behaved differently across different platforms.

The EOD Bot was getting a bit too friendly with Boris' SG-36 Sentry Gun and, instead of repairing it, would pick it up. Not figuratively speaking, don’t ask us how that would have looked, an EOD Bot rolling down the hills of Flashpoint with a Sentry Gun on it. Anyway, this will no longer take place, and it will repair the turret instead, as intended.

Resolved an issue that allowed MCOM’s to be stuck in a state which prevented it from exploding upon using the EOD Bot on it.

Fixed an issue where you couldn't pick up C5 or Claymore placed near or inside bushes.

If you throw a grenade while holding the Repair Tool, you can no longer see and hear the Repair Tool becoming active for a brief moment.

Fixed an issue that would cause multiple grenades to be thrown in quicker succession than expected if Quick Throw grenades were enabled.

Updated Boris' SG-36 Sentry Gun description to now mention targeting vehicles.

Battlefield Portal

Adding a CAV-Brawler to Battlefield Portal will no longer restrict you from saving the experience.

Improved consistency of the Vault Weapon attachments.

Corrected Recoil Modifiers across Bad Company 2 weapons.

MTAR-21's fire modes can be changed within Battlefield 3 experiences.

Correct stats now display within the Collection screen for the RPK.

You can now switch between fire modes on the AEK-971.

Two consecutive bullets are fired when firing intermittently on auto with the AN-94.

You can now switch between fire modes on the AN-94.

Fixed an issue that resulted in multiple Battlefield Portal weapons showing incorrect fire modes shown on the Collection Screen.

Weapons in Battlefield 2042

Fixed an issue that would occur to reloads when placing a gadget then entering and exiting a vehicle.

Fixed an issue where equipping the RPK-74M while repeatedly pressing the melee function with the bipod attachment equipped would cause a broken animation.

The Gewehr 43 will no longer have its bolt open within the Collection screen.

Tracers are no longer present on Subsonic ammo when equipped on the MP28.

The Type 88 LMG and SVD will now be held correctly within the left hand on the Main Screen and Collection Screen.

The Super 500 will now display a Prompt Reload option when running low on ammo.

Fixed damage sounds not playing when taking hits from Super 500.

Super 500's crosshair is now an acceptable size while using a flechette shell.

Fixed an issue that was causing the Prompt Reload option to keep appearing despite being disabled in the options menu.

The correct RoF is now present for GOL Sniper Magnum in Collection Tab.

Weapon Attachments

MTAR-21 Suppressor no longer deals more damage than Default Suppressors.

The Extended Barrel now affects the Rate of Fire when customized on PP-29.

The K30 magazines will now display the correct Rate of Fire within the collection screen.

The ADR Bipod weapon attachment no longer breaks the melee animation.

RM68's Canted Sight no longer clips through the camera when firing in ADS with Shan 2.5X scope.

The M11 x6 Scope is no longer partially obscured while aiming down sights.

Vehicles in Battlefield 2042

Increased damage of heavy projectiles towards Transport Vehicles (Including MPAT Shell, TOW Missile, etc)

Radar Missiles now ignore targets that are Below Radar

Mi-240 Super Hind takes 20% more damage from all projectiles

MV-38 Condor takes 10% more damage from all projectiles

Fixed an issue that would cause the audio to intermittently cut out while repairing the MV-38 Condor.

The EMKV90-TOR no longer shakes as it sits on rugged terrain in siege mode.

Fixed an issue that would cause the wrong LOD model to display on the MAV at certain distances.

The MAV's 50mm cannon will now visibly show recoil.

The HUD no longer flickers while attempting to drive a vehicle in an elevator on Exposure.

The Fire Countermeasure reactive hint will no longer be displayed while being hacked or under the influence of an EMP.

VFX now displays correctly when Javelin projectiles are intercepted by APS.

Blue markers are now displayed in HUD for projectiles intercepted by APS.

Fixed an issue that was causing the missiles of the EBAA Wildcat to not hit enemy helicopters.

Fixed an issue where EBAA Wildcat AA missiles sometimes fail to hit helicopters

Stealth helicopters that have been hit with the Tracer Dart can now be locked onto, even in Stealth mode.

The 40mm Incendiary Grenade Launcher Visual Effects on the CAV-Brawler now matches the affected area.

The lid on the CAV-Brawler open seat no longer closes while Lis controls her guided missile.

Added Cyber Warfare Protection to the CAV-Brawler

Fixed an issue that would cause the icons of a neutral vehicle to disappear and reappear for a split second on map opening.

Poll : 0 votes