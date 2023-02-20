Battlefield 2042 Season 4 Eleventh Hour: Release date, new map, specialist, weapons, and more

DICE has revealed that Battlefield 2042 Season 4 will be released on February 28, 2003. As with the last three seasons, players will once again receive a new map, specialist, weapons, and more.

Since its release in 2021, the game has gone through many changes. While the start was shaky, numerous quality-of-life improvements by the developers have brought many players back to the world of the Battlefield.

On their official blog, EA has revealed a lot of content for the new season, and here is everything confirmed so far.

Battlefield 2042 Season 4 will introduce 4 weapons as well as a new map and vehicle

Season 4 will be named Eleventh Hour and feature hardware changes, a new map, weapons, and battle pass. Here is everything Battlefield 2042 players can expect in the Eleventh Hour.

New map: Flashpoint

Based on the Season 4 overview, the new map will take players to an abandoned complex in South Africa. The new map will be smaller than the others and feature "up-close and personal combat."

New specialist: Blasco

A brand new specialist is coming to the game in the Eleventh Hour. She is an ambush expert and will have the ability to avoid detection by motion-based technology. This means the new specialist will be a part of the Recon class and will be an asset when it comes to stealth attacks.

New weapons

Battlefield 2042's new season will feature four brand new weapons, including one Assault Rifle, one Shotgun, one LMG, and one SMG.

Super 500 Shotgun

RM68 Assault Rifle

AC9 SMG

RPT-31 LMG

With its ability to hip-fire up close, the AC9 SMG will surely be an interesting option next season while the Shotgun can be assumed to be viable at close range. The RM68 Assault Rifle and the RPT-31 LMG will likely be primary choices for both mid and long-range combat.

New vehicle: CAV-Brawler

As in past seasons, Season 4 will also introduce a brand new vehicle; the CAV-Brawler will be an IFV-type vehicle that can provide the ultimate protection for players who want to infiltrate enemy territories.

Discarded map overhaul

Each season, the developers have reworked almost every map to make it more akin to what Battlefield players have traditionally expected. Hence, Season 4 will also see something similar, and this time, it will be Discarded. Players can expect some added destruction and more elements in open spaces, among other improvements.

Once the new update is out, we will have a clearer idea of what DICE has in store for the next season. However, we can expect it to improve the player experience further and provide a plethora of content to dive into as soon as the season goes live.

Battlefield 2042 Season 4 will go live on February 28, and players who own the game will be able to download the content update for free.

