Battlefield 2042 is currently in its fourth season, which is scheduled to end next month. Season 5 is named "New Dawn," which is set to add a plethora of content, including new maps, weapons, features, quality-of-life improvements, and much more. DICE has released an eight-minute Development Update video highlighting all the biggest additions of the next season.

After releasing the gameplay trailer of Season 5 last week, the developers revealed all the upcoming content while also informing the players regarding the game's future.

Battlefield 2042 developers will continue supporting the game after Season 5

One of the biggest concerns fans have is whether the developers will add new content to the game after Season 5: New Dawn. The next season will be kicking off the game's second year, but many speculate that it will be the last major update.

DICE has already revealed that the development team is working on the next Battlefield game, which could seemingly release in 2024. It would be strategic for the publishers to start allocating more resources toward the next entry, decreasing the developers behind the current title.

However, in the latest Development Update video, the Battlefield team had this to say:

"We're committed to continuing the Battlefield 2042 journey and are working through the best ways to bring new content and experiences for you all. Expect to hear more from us on what's planned in the coming months."

This announcement does not confirm future seasons for the game. Still, it guarantees that content, most likely including new weapons, maps, and specialists, will be added as DICE and EA continue supporting the title in its second year, even after Season 5.

If the publishers decide against launching new seasons, the game will receive updates in the form of weapon balancing and security improvements, along with frequent content additions. However, that may not include new battle passes and in-game events as the developers shift their focus to the next entry.

Battlefield 2042 Season 5: New Dawn is scheduled to release on June 7 on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

