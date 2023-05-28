All new weapons coming to Battlefield 2042 Season 5 New Dawn

Battlefield 2042 is scheduled to start its second year with Season 5: New Dawn, which will be released next month on June 7. The gameplay trailer that came out this week revealed a lot of new content that will arrive in the game, including a new map, Battle Pass, quality-of-life improvements, changes to vehicles, rework of the current Hourglass map, and much more.

One of the most anticipated additions coming to Battlefield 2042 are new weapons and gadgets that will considerably change the pace of gameplay. Furthermore, some of the Portal firearms will be getting an overhaul, making them more competent in the meta so that more players use them.

Battlefield 2042 Season 5: Exploring all new weapons and equipment being added

The upcoming season's gameplay trailer showed off several new weapons and equipment being used in the new map, Reclaimed, revealing the best ways to use them while in the middle of a battlefield. The developer also revealed some information about the weaponry so that players have an idea of what to expect when they are released.

The list of all the new weapons and equipment that are being added to Battlefield 2042 with Season 5 includes:

Weapons

GEW-46 (Assault Rifle)

BFP.50 aka Desert Eagle (Sidearm)

XCE Bar : A bolt-action rifle with high precision with extra attachment options in the sniper-rifle class, allowing the gun to have more flexibility and be useable at various ranges.

: A bolt-action rifle with high precision with extra attachment options in the sniper-rifle class, allowing the gun to have more flexibility and be useable at various ranges. GEW-46 : It is virtually a copy of the G36C from Battlefield 4. It is an effective assault rifle, best for medium-range firefights as it offers stability and precision.

: It is virtually a copy of the G36C from Battlefield 4. It is an effective assault rifle, best for medium-range firefights as it offers stability and precision. BFP.50: A copy of the Desert Eagle 44 from Battlefield 4, it is a super-strong pistol that can eliminate players with one headshot at close range.

Equipment

Spring Grenade: To clear out infantry.

Spring Grenade : A small grenade that bounces into the air before detonation, allowing it to cover more area and deal higher damage.

: A small grenade that bounces into the air before detonation, allowing it to cover more area and deal higher damage. Anti-tank Grenade : As it states in its name, a grenade that detonates upon the impact of a vehicle and deals a high amount of damage.

: As it states in its name, a grenade that detonates upon the impact of a vehicle and deals a high amount of damage. Mini Grenade : Grenades that are smaller in size and do less damage, but can be thrown faster and further than other equipment, allowing the player to cover more area.

: Grenades that are smaller in size and do less damage, but can be thrown faster and further than other equipment, allowing the player to cover more area. RPG-7V2: A Rocket-Propelled Grenade launcher that deals high damage to vehicles and buildings.

Some Portal weapons will be getting an overhaul as well, which will see them receive new attachments and skins. These include M16, ACW-R, A-91, M416, MTAR-21, and AEK-971. As some of them are already a part of the meta, the overhaul may make them overpowered.

Battlefield 2042 Season 5: New Dawn is scheduled to be launched on June 7, 2023, on all platforms including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

