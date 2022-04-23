"Wtf is this": Battlefield 2042 players react to bizarre accuracy of weapons in Portal mode

DICE released patch 4.0 for Battlefield 2042 this week, which claims to solve many issues. However, it has now appeared that weapons in Portal mode are having problems with bullet spread and thus, accuracy.

It's unclear if this is a result of an apparent bug or deliberate attempt on the part of the developers. Either way, the weapons are causing problems for players in a mode that has been one of the few shining areas of the game.

Battlefield 2042 has been in trouble ever since it was released in the final months of 2021. It quickly became one of the worst-reviewed games on Steam post-launch and has been in the eye of several controversies since then.

The problems and issues with the game have resulted in its PC numbers dropping to below 1000 players. DICE continues to work on the game, but efforts seem to be falling short as more problems are getting discovered.

Guns in Battlefield 2042's Portal mode have become inconsistent after latest patch

The original clip was uploaded by user u/AWU_Hades, who shared a clip of tehmselves shooting with the gun. It was clear from the clip that the accuracy was all over the screen as the weapon was barely able to have an impact.

In response to the clip, other players complained about the accuracy of the weapons in Portal as well. Others stated their repeated issues with the game and how they believe that DICE's efforts aren't good enough.

One user stated that the weapons in the Portal mode are extremely bad. The user stated a bug that triggers when hip firing with the weapon. The aim stays inconsistent once the bug triggers, even if a player switches from hip fire to ADS.

Other players feel that the bullet spread of Battlefield 2042, especially in the Portal is too much. The player claimed how the bullet spread of the current game is a joke compared to that of the previous games.

Another player also reiterated the same fact and stated how the bullet spread in the clip is absolutely crazy and seems like an extreme.

In light Battlefield 2042's poor performance, many users often cite better quality of the older games of the series. One user curtiously stated that if DICE made a rework of a game like Battlefield 3, it would have the same issues.

One user had a pretty hilarious take on the entire issue as they spoke about an airsoft game they have. The user stated that despite their airsoft gun falling apart, it has more accuracy than the guns in the Portal mode.

There were more hilarious responses as one player stated that DICE has replaced the bullets with nuts. In response, another player said that it could work if an opponent has a nut allergy.

The accuracy of weapons in any video game will depend, to an extent, on the ability of players. If the bullets are missed from such a short distance, it is likely a problem of the game's mechanics, rather than the players.

When one user asked why developers include random bullet spread, another player said that it makes the lives of developers easier. Including bullet spread helps the developers to reduce Time To Kill (TTK) without having the need to do any actual work.

It appears that the developers and Battlefield 2042 are unable to catch a break. One thing's for certain - players won't be happy if the Portal mode gets affected. As mentioned earlier, the model has been one of the few things that players have truly enjoyed and having such an extreme bullet spread is not helping the game.

