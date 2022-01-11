How to unlock weapons in Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042, the latest military shooter title by Electronic Arts, follows a theme similar to its predecessors, Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4. However, this game solely focuses on multiplayer content, unlike its previous iterations, making it unique.
Since the title follows a futuristic theme, it features an arsenal that mostly suits the timeline portrayed in the game. When players step into the Battlefield, they are provided with a basic set of weapons and as they level up; they become eligible to unlock better gear. As of now, Battlefield 2042 only has 22 weapons to choose from.
Every weapon in Battlefield 2042 and how to unlock them
There are 22 weapons currently available in Battlefield 2042. More weapons might be added in the future as DLCs. When players launch into the game, they do not have access to all the weapons. They have to switch to different classes and change their playstyle in order to acquire them.
Here are all the weapons and their unlock requirements for Battlefield 2042 so far:
Assault Rifles
- M5A3: Unlocked at launch
- AK-24: Reach level 11
- SFAR-M GL: Reach level 27
- AC-42: Reach level 40
Submachine Guns
- PBX-45: Unlocked at launch
- PP-29: Reach level 18
- MP9: Reach level 36
- K30: Reach level 53
Light Machine Guns
- LCMG: Reach level 3
- PKP-BP: Reach level 32
Marksman Rifles
- DM7: Unlocked at launch
- SVK: Reach level 14
- VCAR: Reach level 47
Sniper Rifles
- SWS-10: Unlocked at launch
- DXR-1: Reach level 24
- NTW-50: Reach level 60
Secondary Weapons
- G57: Unlocked at launch
- MP28: Reach level 17
- M44: Reach level 29
Utility Weapons
- MCS-880: Reach level 7
- GVT 45-70: Reach level 21
- 12M AUTO: Reach level 44
Like every multiplayer game, players will be rewarded with experience points after every match. With this XP, they could unlock all the weapons of the game.
The weapons featured in the game’s Portal mode do not require any additional XP to unlock.
