How to unlock weapons in Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042, the latest military shooter title by Electronic Arts, follows a theme similar to its predecessors, Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4. However, this game solely focuses on multiplayer content, unlike its previous iterations, making it unique.

Since the title follows a futuristic theme, it features an arsenal that mostly suits the timeline portrayed in the game. When players step into the Battlefield, they are provided with a basic set of weapons and as they level up; they become eligible to unlock better gear. As of now, Battlefield 2042 only has 22 weapons to choose from.

Every weapon in Battlefield 2042 and how to unlock them

There are 22 weapons currently available in Battlefield 2042. More weapons might be added in the future as DLCs. When players launch into the game, they do not have access to all the weapons. They have to switch to different classes and change their playstyle in order to acquire them.

Here are all the weapons and their unlock requirements for Battlefield 2042 so far:

Assault Rifles

M5A3: Unlocked at launch

Unlocked at launch AK-24: Reach level 11

Reach level 11 SFAR-M GL: Reach level 27

Reach level 27 AC-42: Reach level 40

Submachine Guns

PBX-45: Unlocked at launch

Unlocked at launch PP-29: Reach level 18

Reach level 18 MP9: Reach level 36

Reach level 36 K30: Reach level 53

Light Machine Guns

LCMG: Reach level 3

Reach level 3 PKP-BP: Reach level 32

Marksman Rifles

DM7: Unlocked at launch

Unlocked at launch SVK: Reach level 14

Reach level 14 VCAR: Reach level 47

Sniper Rifles

SWS-10: Unlocked at launch

Unlocked at launch DXR-1: Reach level 24

Reach level 24 NTW-50: Reach level 60

Secondary Weapons

G57 : Unlocked at launch

: Unlocked at launch MP28 : Reach level 17

: Reach level 17 M44: Reach level 29

Utility Weapons

MCS-880: Reach level 7

Reach level 7 GVT 45-70: Reach level 21

Reach level 21 12M AUTO: Reach level 44

Like every multiplayer game, players will be rewarded with experience points after every match. With this XP, they could unlock all the weapons of the game.

The weapons featured in the game’s Portal mode do not require any additional XP to unlock.

Battlefield 2042 had one of the worst releases of the franchise, and players are now wondering whether it is worth playing in 2022 or not.

