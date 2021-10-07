EA Sports might drop the FIFA brand to launch a new football game franchise

According to recent reports, EA is considering ditching the FIFA name in favor of a new title. It was only around a week ago that EA Sports launched FIFA 22 across all platforms.

But in a blog post today, EA addressed the global football community. Here's what they had to say about renaming their popular football game franchise:

EA is exploring whether to drop the FIFA brand in favor of a new name

The FIFA series has been synonymous with football in the world of gaming. Even though Konami's PES series has been its main competitor, FIFA faced little competition regarding licensing and promotion.

Will EA reboot the FIFA franchise with a new title?

Fans have put in their ideas of what the new name should be, most of which are downright hilarious:

Most feel that this would be a bad idea because of how synonymous the name has been with football in video games:

kirvyx @Kirvyx

I feel most people buy it because they know fifa=football game so a change of name could be a bad idea

So do it, i dislike EA

Despite being addicted to the football experience in FIFA, most gamers seem to dislike EA because of what they perceive as 'corporate greed.' Games made by EA are known for utilizing exploitative microtransactions, commonly referred to as the gacha system.

However, most fans appear content to pay for in-game items when it comes to FIFA. Konami seems to have chosen this method, too, as eFootball 2022 is free-to-play with in-game purchases.

What is the future for the FIFA franchise?

Kylian Mbappe was once again the cover star for this year's game (Image via Electronic Arts)

FIFA has been one of the most extensive game series made by EA Sports. Almost every major club, league, cup, and player licensed in-game has paid off their focus on authenticity. What used to be a tug-of-war between two prominent football games has turned into a monopoly.

Konami's PES (Pro Evolution Soccer) series seems to have lagged recently. Some even believe that their latest product, eFootball 2022, is a nail to the coffin for the series. Although FIFA 22 suffered several glitches at launch, EA has already announced a title update to fix it.

It is not yet unclear what EA intends to do with the FIFA series. They could make a simple name change or even reboot the series entirely. Some reports have also suggested that they wish to make FIFA a free-to-play game from next year.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

