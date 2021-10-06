FIFA 22 first title update release announcement, platforms, changes, and more

EA Sports have just announced the first title update for FIFA 22. This comes after the game appeared to have been released with numerous bugs.

FIFA 22 launched on October 1st for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, Switch, and PCs. Fans were hyped for the game, although several issues were found during Early Access.

The new title update seems to add, change, or fix several aspects of the game. FIFA gamers should read this article to find out the details about this upcoming update.

FIFA 22's first update announced

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect Title Update #1 (TU #1) will soon be available for the PC (Origin/Steam) versions of FIFA 22.Full TU notes are available now. trello.com/c/LWzQbtrP Title Update #1 (TU #1) will soon be available for the PC (Origin/Steam) versions of FIFA 22.Full TU notes are available now.trello.com/c/LWzQbtrP

EA hasn't revealed an official release date for this update. Called the Title Update #1 (TU #1), it will be coming out soon for FIFA 22 on PC (Origin/Steam) and Stadia. TU #1 will be released for FIFA 22 on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S at a later date.

There are some major changes incoming with this title update. Some of the most important ones have been given as follows:

Goalkeepers' efficiency when diving for top corner shots from inside the penalty box has been reduced.

The defensive logic for players near the halfway line when defending a counter attack that originated from a corner situation has been updated.

Defenders near the halfway line will now try to mark the counter-attacking players more closely.

Referee logic has been greatly improved, resulting in more fouls being called where it is reasonable and fewer fouls being called where it is not.

In Player Career, a Player Growth button has been added to the levelling up screen.

The Board Expectations section has been replaced with the team's formation on the team select screen in Player Career.

New songs will be added to EA SPORTS Trax and VOLTA Trax.

31 new starheads will also be added.

Apart from these changes, there has also been a massive list of bug fixes. It seems that all major issues found in the game till now will be fixed in the title update. Some of these include the camera blur glitch found when using the Pro camera.

Also Read

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect With this TU, we are looking to provide an additional layer of polish to most areas of the game.We'll also be publishing a Pitch Notes article for TU #1 to dig deeper into some of the changes, and we'll let you know when it's live. With this TU, we are looking to provide an additional layer of polish to most areas of the game.We'll also be publishing a Pitch Notes article for TU #1 to dig deeper into some of the changes, and we'll let you know when it's live.

Players should follow the official Twitter handle of FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) to keep track of any updates. Players who wish to read all the changes and fixes in more detail should visit the official forum link.

Edited by Srijan Sen