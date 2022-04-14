"700 people and we still only get scoreboard": Battlefield 2042 players reject DICE's claims of fixing the game

Contrary to widespread expectations, DICE isn't deserting Battlefield 2042 for now. The belief of DICE deserting the latest Battlefield game comes from severely underwhelming performances of the title. Very few things have gone right for EA since the game was released.

As players quickly realized that the game wasn't meeting its projected quality standards, it led to Battlefield 2042 becoming one of the worst-reviewed games on Steam. With the recent revelation of developers still working on the game, players are confused about the title's paltry conditions.

EA has reportedly accepted that their plans haven't worked in a previous insider meeting. Much of the blame has been put on the changes and bugs, and the developers have vowed to fix the game. However, many of the plans have remained, which has led to players wondering if DICE is working on the game.

Battlefield 2042 players are surprised by DICE employees still working on the game

Once it was revealed that the entire DICE team was working on Battlefield 2042, fans were more annoyed than happy. Most failed to understand how so many people committed such trivial mistakes that led to the game failing to achieve its potential.

One player commented that it's pretty diabolical that all DICE had to do was copy the code from the previous games. The fact that so many people fail to do that properly is problematic.

Another player believes that the situation at hand could worsen if so many people are working, yet the game is presently in the condition.

Most players hardly believe that a full-strength DICE is working on fixing Battlefield 2042. One player even believes that the developers should say that a skeleton crew is working on it.

Due to the situation with 2042, many players have lost faith in the developers. Some are even refusing to believe what the developers are saying on the public forums.

Battlefield 2042's concurrent player count hit below 1000 a couple of days back. As the number has stumped down to 982, one fan believes that 700 out of those players are just DICE employees.

A new Battlefield game has also been announced and fans are already worried about it. It has been reported that EA has learned its lessons, but fans think otherwise. Their belief stems from the fact that if a full-strength DICE team led to the present debacle, it could be worse in the future.

No Mans' Sky has been a redemption story for the gaming community. Despite a rocky start, the game has received regular content additions over the last five years, with the most recent one announced yesterday. One player believes that a similar effort is required. Otherwise, they will consider DICE's claims to be a mere bluff.

Another fan feels that DICE may have already pulled the plug, considering the state of the game. The only reason they're saying otherwise is because of legal issues.

Summer is expected to bring back Season One content that was kept on the backburner at the start of 2022. One player asked for massive changes for the game to improve and meet the expectations of its player base.

DICE may have publicly expressed that Battlefield 2042 has full support and faith. The issues on the front signal otherwise as more and more players are giving up on the game for good. The bigger question for the future will be whether enough players will be left to test the changes.

Edited by Srijan Sen