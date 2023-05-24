Released in November 2021, Battlefield 2042 has received many positive updates since. The experience this title offers now is unrecognizable from what it was when BF2042 was introduced. The game's fourth season was launched in February 2023. The next season is scheduled to be launched soon and will kick off this title's second year.

Developers DICE have revealed May 26 as being the date for when the gameplay trailer will drop, with the next season scheduled to commence after the end of the current Battle Pass. They have also revealed more information about the game, which is covered in this article.

All known content coming to Battlefield 2042 Season 5

Battlefield @Battlefield



youtu.be/edcDcLl4n7o A New Dawn is upon us, No-Pats. A New Dawn is upon us, No-Pats.🔔 youtu.be/edcDcLl4n7o https://t.co/hCdS2vCGFv

Not much information has been revealed by DICE about the upcoming season, but players eagerly awaiting new content can expect a new map, weapons, and several quality-of-life changes to be added to the game with the major update. Massive vehicle changes and improvements are also set to be included.

Furthermore, the new season will update current gameplay aspects, including balancing various maps to make them favorable for both sides, nerfing some overpowered weapons while buffing several underused guns to widen the meta, and other gameplay tweaks to engage players.

Battlefield @Battlefield



go.ea.com/DevNotes-Dozer… Check out this week's Dev Notes blog for a deep dive into the gameplay enhancements coming for Dozer & Irish in Season 5 Check out this week's Dev Notes blog for a deep dive into the gameplay enhancements coming for Dozer & Irish in Season 5 👀👉 go.ea.com/DevNotes-Dozer… https://t.co/iDkdd8j9sc

DICE has confirmed that a new Specialist will not be added to Battlefield 2042 in Season 5. However, Dozer and Irish will be receiving overhauls as the developers claim they are underutilized.

Some changes include more mobility for Dozer while using the Ballistic Shield, allowing players "to strafe, rotate and pitch with your Ballistic Shield more quickly than previously."

For Irish, the trophy system will be able to recharge, allowing it to be used multiple times. After its first block, it will remain active for five seconds, deactivate for 7.5 seconds, and reactivate again.

Season 5 is called "New Dawn," and the developers have given it a tagline:

"Take on any foe. No matter their size. Be patient, No-Pat – a new dawn is soon upon us."

Details about the upcoming map in Season 5

Although details of the new map are scarce, some sources suggest the developers will be adding a classic map from Battlefield 4, described by the Battlefield community manager as "Think of it more like, we’re returning to a zone from that era of Battlefield 3 and 4 (because it takes place in the same timeline).”

The map seemingly last saw combat in the "Battlefield 4 era" and will be an overgrown area. It is engulfed with vegetation because of the 2042 war that will prompt players to utilize both vehicle and infantry combat with a focus on team play that will lead players to victory.

Quality of life changes coming to Battlefield 2042 with Season 5

Battlefield @Battlefield



Evolving Vault Weapons

⚙ Vehicle Loadout Rework

🛡 Improving Dozer & Irish

🪖 Squad Management & Squad Orders Stay tuned throughout May for news on #Battlefield 2042 Quality of Life changes coming in Season 5:Evolving Vault Weapons⚙ Vehicle Loadout Rework🛡 Improving Dozer & Irish🪖 Squad Management & Squad Orders Stay tuned throughout May for news on #Battlefield 2042 Quality of Life changes coming in Season 5:🔫 Evolving Vault Weapons⚙ Vehicle Loadout Rework🛡 Improving Dozer & Irish🪖 Squad Management & Squad Orders https://t.co/MLEdRRLAsk

As per the developers, some quality-of-life changes that will be introduced to the game in the upcoming season are:

Evolving Vault Weapons

Vehicle Loadout Rework

Improving Dozer & Irish

Squad Management & Squad Orders

Specific details for all of these aforementioned points have not yet been revealed by DICE.

When is Battlefield 2042 Season 5 expected to release?

The gameplay trailer for Battlefield 2042 Season 5 is scheduled to drop on May 26, 8 am PT, which will also officially disclose the release date for the major update. However, players can speculate and point out the exact date for the season, as it will be released right after Season 4 ends.

The Battle Pass for Battlefield 2042 Season 4 is scheduled to expire on June 6, 2023, which is also when Season 5 is expected to commence. However, DICE may change its plans as the official date has not been announced.

