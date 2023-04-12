Battlefield 2042 patch 4.1.1 official notes: introduces new All-Chat functionality, and bug fixes

Battliefield 2042 just got a new patch update that seeks to introduce a great deal of improvements to some of the social features in the game.

The biggest highlight of the patch is the addition of the All-chat functionality that the community has been asking the developers to bring for a long time now.

Return of "All-Chat"

⚙️ General game improvements



With patch 4.1.1 players will be able to talk to their opponents via the All-Chat feature, allowing them to great the enemy team when dropping into an online lobby.

Additionally, other improvements have also been done to the UI and the HUD of the chat section, while issues were resolved with communication for those on the console.

General improvements were also made to the shooter in patch 4.1.1 and a great many number of issues were resolved.

Battlefield 2042 fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up the official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Battlefield 2042 patch 4.1.1 official notes

1) Changelog

Chat Improvements

All-Chat functionality is now available. You can once again congratulate the other team for dancing on top of your downed body.

All-Chat will be turned off by default when this update goes live. If you wish to partake in friendly chatter with the opposing team then you’ll need to turn this feature on via Options > Display > HUD General > Chat Section.

Resolved an issue for console players that were unable to assign an input to Chat Visibility.

You will now be able to assign an input via Options > Controller > Edit Controller Mapping > Menu

2) General Improvements

Resolved an issue that resulted in the CAV-Brawler “Earthshaker” Vehicle Skin from interacting with world objects.

Resolved an issue that prevented some players from selecting equipment from the second and third Weapon Station / Pods within the Vehicles Collection Screen.

Resolved an issue that resulted in some players losing access to Irish’s APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel.

The Damage Dealt Statistic at the End-of-Round Screen was shown for players more often than intended, this has now been adjusted to its intended frequency.

