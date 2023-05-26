Battlefield 2042 Season 5 Battle Pass revealed: Legendary skins, rewards, and more

Battlefield 2042 is set to receive its major Season 5 update on June 7. Recently Battlefield has released a new gameplay trailer revealing most of the content that fans expect in the upcoming 'New Dawn' update. With each new season, gamers will obtain a whole new battlepass, including free and premium rewards. And, based on what has been revealed, the battlepass will surely attract the fanbase.

Battlepass is a fantastic way to obtain high-quality items at a low cost. A BP has 100 tiers; as you go through them, you will unlock rewards such as new weapons, skins, weapon charms, and more. Players may look forward to giving their inventory a more luxurious appearance with the Season 5 New Dawn upgrade.

What's included in Battlefield 2042 Season 5: New Dawn's Battlepass?

The Season 4 battlepass is active and will expire on June 7, the same day the Season 5: New Dawn battlepass will be activated.

The Battlepass offers substantial prizes in weapon skins, Specialist skins, charms, and other items. Players can obtain 100 rewards, 30 of which are free battlepass awards and 70 of which are premium battlepass rewards.

Premium Battle Pass Rewards:

Specialist Skins in Premium Battlepass of Battlefield's Season 5 (Image via EA)

Upon buying the Premium Battlefield 2042 Season 5 Battle Pass, you will have the opportunity to obtain 70 premium awards, but you will also instantly unlock four items linked with the Tier 0 sector, which includes-

Legendary "Regenerator" Falck Specialist Set

Legendary "Firelight" Weapon Skin for MP9

Legendary "Brutal Partisan" Lis Specialist Set

Epic "Brave New World" Player Card Background

Other than that, premium Battle Pass users will enjoy -

20% Seasonal XP Booster

Unlock time-limited XP boosters

Will have the opportunity to earn up to 1.300 BFC (In-game currency)

Keep persistent servers for seven days

Some of the other rewards revealed in the recent gameplay trailer include:

Weapon skins included in Premium Battlepass of Battlefield's Season 5 (Image via EA)

DXR-1 "Asymmetric" weapon skin (Unlocked at Tier 39)

Avancys "Devoured" weapon skin (Unlocked at Tier 80)

Dozer "Overthrower" Specialist skin (Unlocked at Tier 100)

Free Battle Pass Rewards:

Players who do not want to spend money can still obtain 30 rewards from the 100-tier Battle Pass. They will not be as appealing as the premium segment; however, the developers have designed some excellent skins for the free section.

Among the 30 rewards, users will receive three new weapons, three new gadgets, and five prominent items that include:

Free Battlepass Season 5 Rewards in Battlefield 2042 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Epic "Matrix" Zain Specialist Set

Epic "Neoteric" Weapon Skin

Epic "Fail safe" Weapon Skin

Epic "Peak Performer" Weapon charm

Rare "Solenoid" Vehicle Skin

How much does the Battlefield 2042 Season 5: New Dawn Battle Pass cost?

The Premium Battle Pass does not require a significant investment from players. They will only need to invest 1000 BFC, which is $9.99. The Premium Bundle with 200 tier skip, on the other hand, costs 2,400 BFC, or $19.99.

