Battlefield 2042 is currently in the middle of Season 5, which has pleasantly rejuvenated the playerbase by adding bucketloads of anticipated content. The major update brings a map called Reclaimed, new weapons, and quality-of-life improvements, with more content planned to be added during the season, such as an overhaul for older maps.

DICE has recently announced a mid-season event for the game called "The Arkangel Directive," which adds a new game mode and allows players to collect free rewards.

What is The Arkangel Directive Event adding to Battlefield 2042?

In the new game mode of Season 5, 'New Dawn,' players must collect telemetry data and upload it to the Arkangel Satellite. There will be multiple points available at once which players can take control of by getting in range of transmitters available across the map to start uploading data.

Once players have occupied satellites, the objective is to guard the control points until the data has finished uploading. There are four rounds in a game of Control. The first has four transmitters, the second has three, the third has two, and the last round has one transmitter that both teams must fight over to take control.

Furthermore, the best performers during the matches will be rewarded with Ascension Points which can be used to call Combat Vehicles as hot drops, which can largely affect the outcome of the match. Players can save up for more powerful vehicles during the endgame or spend immediately to get vehicles early in the game.

The event details (Image via DICE)

With the event lasting two weeks, the free gameplay rewards are divided into two parts. The rewards for Week 1 are:

One Rare background “Paradigm Shift”

One Epic Charm “Final Sleep”

One Epic Weapon Skin “Force Fusion”

The rewards for Week 2 are:

One Rare background “Expendable”

One Epic Headgear “Interneural”

One Epic Weapon Skin “Binary Charge"

Three new bundles will also be added to Battlefield 2042's store with the event. These include:

Ascendant Weapon bundle (1400 BFC)

Ascendant Warrior bundle (1750 BFC)

Arkangel Bundle, with all Arkangel Directive Store items (2400 BFC)

The Arkangel Directive is a two-week in-game event that starts at 5 am PT on Tuesday, July 11, and ends on July 25. The event adds a unique game mode called Control, which is played as 24 vs. 24 on Orbital, Valparaiso, and the new Reclaimed maps of Battlefield 2042.

