8 things players can expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is just a few days away, and excitement is at an all-time high. While leakers/data miners have been able to uncover bits of information, for the most part, Epic Games has been able to keep things under wraps for the most part. Nevertheless, based on the teasers provided thus far, there is a fair idea of what can be expected next season.

This includes map changes, the underlying theme (Rewind), loot pool, in-game modes, and, of course, the highly anticipated live event. That said, while not everything mentioned may come to fruition, this is what players can expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5.

Return of the OG Fortnite map and seven other things players can expect to see in Chapter 4 Season 5

1) OG Fortnite map

According to leakers/data miners and in-game teasers provided by Epic Games, Chapter 4 Season 5's map will feature the island from Chapter 1. While there is no definite way of knowing what the developers have planned, it will likely be a mixture of the OG Fortnite map and the current Chapter 4 map. Biomes may be amalgamated to bring out the best of both worlds, so to speak.

2) A fair bit of time travel

For those wondering how the two islands from the past and present will merge, the answer is time travel. The crux of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 will be all about time traveling. Innovator Slone, with the help of Nolan Chance, has been able to secure (read as steal) Kado Thorne's Time Machine. She will now use it to travel back in time and (hopefully) reset the timeline to fix everything (and not for her own personal gain).

3) NPCs from the past

With the timeline going back to Chapter 1, NPCs from the past should feature on the island. Players can interact with them to reveal information, purchase their wares using Gold Bars, and even hire them as companions. It will be interesting to see who Epic Games chooses to bring back as NPCs.

4) Old loot pool

The loot pool is going back to the old days in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5. Fan-favorite items such as the OG Pump Shotgun, Scar, and perhaps even the Guided Missile will all be making a comeback. It's safe to say that the loot pool next season is going to be chaotic but in a good way. Players will be able to implement a variety of combat tactics to best their opponents in combat.

5) Live event

With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 being the last part of this phase of the storyline, there is no doubt that a live event will occur. In fact, leakers/data miners have found evidence of the same in the files but have been unable to ascertain what exactly is being developed or planned. According to the information, the upcoming live event will be something similar to "The End" that occurred in Chapter 1 Season X.

6) Zero Build mode with a few changes

The Zero Build mode will be staying for the duration of Chapter 4 Season 5, as officially confirmed by Epic Games. With it, Mantling and Tactical Sprint will also remain. To overcome the topographical issues that may arise without the ability to build, Ziplines will be added to the map as well. This will make it easier for players to rotate across rugged terrain and overcome uneven landscapes.

7) Doctor Slone and Jonesy

Agent Jones has vanished from the island. It can only be assumed that he has already traveled back in time to serve as a pathfinder. When Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 starts, it's very likely that Doctor Slone will meet him there, and the storyline will advance after that. Seeing these two characters work together after everything that has happened will be extremely nostalgic for OG players.

8) OG Battle Bus

It would not be a return to the golden days of Fortnite without the OG Battle Bus making a comeback. According to leakers/data miners (and a healthy bit of speculation), the OG Battle Bus should be added to the game in Chapter 4 Season 5. While this will not affect the game in any dynamic way, it will give players an idea of how things looked and sounded back in the day.

