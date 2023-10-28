All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 teasers, and what they mean

Fortnite's upcoming Chapter 4 Season 5 continues to generate significant hype in the community, thanks to a unique twist that has many players excited. The season is set to take a nostalgic journey back to Chapter 1 of the game, and Epic Games is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to building anticipation for the new time travel-themed season.

Prominent streamers, namely Ninja, CouRage JD, TimTheTatman, and DrLupo, have received intriguing real-life teasers for the upcoming season that offer tantalizing hints and teases what's in store for the next chapter.

DrLupo receives the Dusty Diner teacup from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

DrLupo's teaser featured a massive teacup he received in his yard late at night. The teacup was adorned with the unmistakable Dusty Diner print, a not-so-subtle hint suggesting that Dusty Diner, a beloved location from Fortnite's earlier seasons, may be making a grand return to the game.

Since the Dusty Diner appeared on the map in Chapter 1 Season 5 after Dusty Depot was partially destroyed by the meteor, it is easy to look at its potential reappearance as an ode to the game's roots. It can also be seen as an invitation to reminisce about the past while moving forward into the future.

Iconic Durr Burger Head makes a return in the form of a new teaser

Expand Tweet

The IRL teaser received by Ninja featured the iconic Durr Burger Head, which has become synonymous with many memorable moments in Fortnite history. The Burger Head also had the iconic Drift spray on it, yet again hinting at Chapter 1 Season 5 of the game and Fortnite's return to its roots.

The Durr Burger restaurant was an iconic fixture on the OG Chapter 1 map and had its fair share of surprises. The return of this quirky yet significant landmark could herald the resurrection of other classic elements from the game's past, as the Durr Burger played an important role in one of the game's many iconic game modes - Food Fight.

CouRage JD's Truck 'n' Oasis teaser hints at the return of the desert biome

Expand Tweet

CouRage JD's teaser consisted of a sign from the game's iconic truck stop, the Truck 'n' Oasis. This truck stop was yet another landmark introduced to the game in Chapter 1 Season 5, when the desert biome was rifted into the island and merged with the southeast corner of the original map, bringing in locations like Paradise Palms.

The teaser hinting at the desert biome means that players will once again be able to explore and engage with this beloved biome. It may also feature locations like the Truck 'n' Oasis truck stop and the Paradise Palms resort that players have come to hold near and dear to their hearts.

Fortnite bringing back the iconic Tomato Temple mascot

Expand Tweet

The Tomato Head is yet another iconic food-based emblem from Fortnite's rich history, and the teaser received by TimTheTatman all but confirms the return of the iconic mascot to the game in Chapter 4 Season 5. The streamer received the unmistakable Tomato Head from the Tomato Temple landmark, another location that was added to the game in Chapter 1 Season 5, replacing the original Tomato Town.

With this teaser, Epic Games might be suggesting the return of this popular landing spot or, at the very least, the resurrection of the Tomato Head in some form, as the Tomato Head was the rival to the Durr Burger in the previously mentioned Food Fight LTM.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!