Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 teaser sent to streamer 

As Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 nears its release, the anticipation is at its peak, as always. The next season is building up to be a crucial chapter in the game's incredible lore. The community is now buzzing with excitement as prominent streamer DrLupo recently received a brand new teaser for the upcoming season, and it came in the form of a massive sculpture.

The massive prop turned out to be a teacup with the iconic Dusty Diner print, a landmark that has been etched in the memories of Fortnite players since all the way back in Chapter 1 Season 5. The choice of imagery in this teaser is far from coincidental. It is yet another piece of the puzzle in the cryptic message that Epic Games is sending to its fanbase.

DrLupo confused after finding Fortnite's new teaser in his yard

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

DrLupo received the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 teaser in a rather unconvential way, with the giant teacup being delivered at night when he was asleep. When he woke up in the morning, he was confused to see the Dusty Diner Teacup from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5 in his yard.

The reference to a landmark so far back into the past adds to the mystery of the upcoming season, and further proves how Epic Games comes up with new ideas to market its content updates. As the developer gears up for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, it will be interesting to see what the next teaser brings.

With this massive sculpture and the recent teaser kit sent out to certain creators, including Salvatretzzo, it's clear that Epic Games is building up to a blast from the past. Moreover, previously reported leaks have suggested this as well. The game utilizing time travel to visit past seasons is an interesting prospect, and it can be a chance for players to experience the battle royale title's older chapters.

The potential role of time travel in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

Expand Tweet

Fortnite's Chapter 4 Season 5 has now become one of the most anticipated updates of all time. This is thanks to multiple reports and leaks reporting that it will explore themes of time travel, taking players on a journey to Chapter 1 Season 5.

The new teaser, hinting at the iconic Dusty Diner, further corroborates the time travel leak by popular leaker ShiinaBR. The said leak explained how Kado Thorne's Time Machine will malfunction, causing time travel shenanigans to ensue. It also explained how the time travel will be constant throughout the season, with the map going under rapid changes almost on a weekly basis.

Expand Tweet

As the teasers build up, Fortnite's next chapter is looking to be a tantalizing one. The nostalgia of the past seasons, as well as the possible changes coming to the map, are adding up to yet another epic saga in the game's narrative.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!