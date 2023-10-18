Fortnite's Innovator Slone might be going back in time to fix mistakes

Fortnite's ever-evolving storyline has kept players enthralled since its inception. The game's latest narrative twist involving time travel and the return of a familiar face has the fans guessing where the story could potentially lead next. With Kado Thorne introducing his time machine to the map in a recent update, the fans are theorizing about a possible return to Chapter 1, Season 5.

The most intriguing aspect of this latest revelation is the speculation surrounding Dr. Slone's return and involvement with the time machine. This is after players reported that Slone's crew had stolen Thorne's time machine from his Sanctum and relocated it to Frenzy Fields.

What is the Significance of Kado Thorne's time machine in Fortnite

The introduction of the time machine to Fortnite marks a game-changing moment in the ongoing narrative. This technological marvel has sparked a wave of nostalgia among long-time players as objects from Chapter 1, Season 5, have begun to appear in this area, further hinting at the possibility of revisiting the iconic season.

As a previously reported leak from ShiinaBR suggests, the Fortnite map is getting a blast from the past as players will supposedly be taken back to Chapter 1, Season 5 through the newly introduced time machine.

Coupled with the mysterious theft of the time machine by Slone's crew from Kado Thorne's Sanctum, this leak has led many people in the community to speculate about Chapter 4, Season 5. According to them, the upcoming season will deal with Slone using the time machine to fix the mistakes that led to her and the Imagined Order losing control of the island.

Time travel provides an exciting new storytelling tool that allows Epic Games to explore uncharted territory in the game's ever-expanding lore and storyline. This new narrative device not only deepens Fortnite's mythos but also opens new avenues for player engagement and participation. The latter is fuelled by the opportunity to experience previous seasons of the game that they hold dear in their hearts.

Dr. Slone's crucial role in the storyline

Throughout the game's history, Slone has been a pivotal character. However, she didn't make her official appearance till Chapter 2, Season 7, when the Last Reality invaded the Island.

After losing control of the island to the Seven and seemingly perishing at the collider, Slone returned to the game in Chapter 4, Season 3, with new plans.

While there has been no official confirmation, all signs point to Dr. Slone using the time machine to help the Imagined Order regain control of the island they lost. She seems determined to get what she wants one way or another. Based on another leak by ShiinaBR, the time machine will reportedly malfunction, taking the entire island on a time-travel odyssey through all the previous seasons.

All of these narrative threads, coupled with the nostalgia of potentially returning to the earlier chapters of Fortnite, are shaping the upcoming Chapter 4 Season 5 to be one of the most anticipated seasons of all time. Only time will tell how it impacts Fortnite in the grand scheme of things.

