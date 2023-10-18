Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 teaser has officially appeared in-game

Ever since the Fortnite update v26.30 went live, Epic Games has been dropping subtle hints about Chapter 4 Season 5's theme. While leakers/data-miners were able to ascertain that it would involve a fair bit of time traveling, nothing was confirmed yet. Despite numerous in-game teasers, they were not enough to serve as a confirmation for what is about to come, but that all changed a few hours ago.

On October 17, 2023 at around 9 AM Eastern Time, the time machine appeared in the Named Location known as Frenzy Fields. Assets from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5 also appeared next to the time machine and have now become a part of the current island. Jonesy can also be seen tweaking the machines, likely to ensure that everything is calibrated correctly, but what does this all mean?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 in-game teaser sets the stage for what is about to come

Although Epic Games has not directly mentioned anything about time traveling as such, it's all but confirmed at this point. For those confused about how this is possible, it has to do with the time machine and the date it was set to at the start of Chapter 4 Season 4 - March 25, 2020.

This coincides with the exact date on which the Oro Outfit was first introduced to the Item Shop. In the cinematic trailer, Kado Thorne emerges from the time machine holding Oro's skull. Fast forward to the present day, the time machine is set to July 12, 2018, the exact day on which Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5 launched. This is undeniable proof that the upcoming season will have time traveling involved.

While the details are rather limited, leakers/data-miners have found evidence that the timeline will be corrupted, which will lead to an anomaly. This will cause the current day island to be sent back to Chapter 1 Season 5. On that note, it seems as if Agent Jones will be joining Innovator Slone in her time traveling adventure. Although they were bitter rivals in the past, before that, they were colleagues and now share a common enemy - The Imagined Order.

Why go back in time to Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5?

While this in-game teaser confirms that time travel will occur, it is rather unclear why the starting date of Chapter 1 Season 5 was chosen. if Epic Games was aiming to recreate the "OG" feel of days gone by, they would have chosen Chapter 1 Season 1. There are a few speculations and theories being tossed about, but none of them can be confirmed.

The best guess would be that Innovator Slone wants to go back in time to stop every bad thing that ever happened to the island. This would include Kevin The Cube, the Kymera Invasion, and perhaps even the Black Hole Event. However, this may not be possible as The Cube Queen back in Chapter 2 Season 8 revealed via the "Cube Queen's Anthem" that everything has been preordained.

That said, it will be interesting to see what Epic Games has planned for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5. Moreover, with this being the last season in this phase of the storyline, there will undoubtedly be a live event as well. Sadly, so far, leakers/data-miners have not been able to discover what it might be. Hopefully, information about the same is revealed in the coming weeks.

