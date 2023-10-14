Fortnite creator Epic Games to seemingly introduce an in-game market soon

Epic Games had promised that UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) would change the way content would be created in-game. If powerful tools and paying Creators of an estimated $120,000,000 was not enough of an incentive, the developers are taking things to the next level. According to leakers/dataminers, Epic Games is seemingly working on an in-game market of sorts for Creators.

Based on the information at hand, a User Generated Content (UGC) selling system is being developed for Fortnite. In theory, players will be able to sell products that can be used in UEFN. This is a huge move for the Creative side of things as it opens the door for endless possibilities in the Metaverse, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.

User Generated Content is likely the next big thing in Fortnite Creative 2.0

When Epic Games revealed UEFN, they assured players that it would change the way content was created, and by the looks of things, they were being serious. A few hours ago veteran leakers/data-miners iFireMonkey and HYPEX posted a screenshot of an upcoming User Generated Content (UGC) selling system.

Players will be able to sell Props and Prefabs amongst other things on Fortnite. This is limited to Creative/UEFN, but is a very big step forward. Since the community does not only consist of Map Creators, this gives the opportunity for many 3D artists to sell their creations in-game for a profit.

Based on the screenshot shared, it seems that the transactions will be conducted in V-Bucks, which is the in-game currency. There will also be several types of license types by the looks of things. Although there is no solid information on how the system will function, the proof of concept is enough to get the ball rolling.

"I can already see people forcing us to pay 1,000 V-Bucks for a flashlight in an escape room."

Given that the transactions will likely occur in V-Bucks, some users have jumped to radical and somewhat bizarre conclusions. They feel that once this system is in place, they will have to pay for everything that exists in the Creative Mode. This is not the case at all.

The User Generated Content (UGC) selling system is not pay-to-win or in-game microtransactions. These are purely assets that can be purchased by Creators to spruce up their maps. As such, players will not have to pay to play on these custom maps in any way. However, this will allow some Creators to build better maps and direct the flow of traffic towards their creations.

Nevertheless, with the system still being developed, it will be some time before it's added to the game. In all probability it may go live at the start of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 or later during that phase of the storyline.

