5 pay-to-win Fortnite skins that caused havoc

Over the course of time, several Fortnite skins have risen to prominence among the player base. While some are popular due to their design, others stand out from the crowd for being unique, but the most intriguing of these are the supposedly pay-to-win skins.

While they don't grant players special perks or skills like those in the Save The World mode, their design allows for some creative advantage. If players know how to use specific skins in a fight, they will no doubt get the upper hand over their opponents and claim an easy Victory Royale. That said, here are five pay-to-win skins that create havoc in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Joltara and four other pay-to-win Fortnite skins that give players an edge in combat

1) Joltara (all-black style)

Joltara and other superhero skins were the talk of the metaverse when first introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 4. What made these skins special was that they were customizable. Players can change every aspect of the skin as they see fit, and this is where the problem began.

As the name suggests, the all-black style allows players to customize the superhero skin to jet black. In-game, this allowed them to hide in plain sight in dark corners of rooms and in other places that had low light. Things got so out of hand that, as of update v17.10, players can now no longer use outfits from this set in competitions.

2) Siren

While Siren is not exactly the best-looking skin in Fortnite, she does have a few tricks up her sleeve. Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 2, she soon became one of the most popular skins in-game for sweaty reasons. Owing to how the cosmetic was designed, her hitbox seemingly vanished into thin air.

The skin is so slim that, at times, players can all but disappear behind slender structures and hide with ease. This has made her a popular choice for competitive matches and players who enjoy getting sweaty in-game.

3) Bushranger

Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 1, this lovable character has been a favorite for many Loopers in Fortnite. Several accounts on Twitter are solely dedicated to Bushranger and share art that revolves around the character. That said, while the skin doesn't scream "sweaty," it does allow players to blend in with their surroundings.

With five selectable styles (including the default one), Bushranger can blend perfectly into different colored biomes and flora. With Winterfest 2022 fast approaching and the first snowfall due shortly, his Winter-style will come in handy for stealth attacks and hiding in plain sight.

4) Aura

When it comes to competitive skins in Fortnite, there is none more popular than Aura. Introduced in Chapter 1 Season 8, she has managed to retain the "go-to skin" status for multiple seasons in a row for numerous professional players in-game.

She only costs 800 V-Bucks and has three selectable styles, making her one of the best value-for-money skins in-game. As far as the community is concerned, she will remain the best "sweaty" skin in the metaverse for a very long time to come. Like Siren, Aura is a slender Fortnite skin with a small hitbox, making it difficult for opponents to land their shots.

5) Frozen Love Ranger

The Frozen Love Ranger was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 7, as part of the Frozen Legends Set. While he's not the best skin in-game by a longshot, his pale blue skin color allows the character to blend well in winter-themed biomes.

Skilled players can use the skin to stay hidden in plain sight in close proximity to enemies. That said, obtaining the skin will be a costly undertaking. Since it's only available via a special set, players will have to spend real money to obtain it.

Poll : 0 votes