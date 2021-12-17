How Aura turned into one of the most popular Fortnite skins of all time

Aura is one of the most popular skins in Fortnite. Ever since being introduced to the game in Chapter 2 Season 2, the community has not been able to get over her.

Despite numerous skins being released every month, she has managed to retain the top spot and stands the test of time. Even popular streamers such as Richard Tyler Blevins, aka Ninja and Turner 'TFue' Tenney have used the skin during their streams.

But it's not just streamers that love the Aura skin. Hardcore competitive players as well use the skin in many matches. In fact, the skin is so popular that despite being released in 2019, it was the most used skin during Chapter 2 Season 8 as well.

This leads to the question - Why is the skin so popular? Why does the community love this skin so much? Read on to find out.

The Fortnite Aura skin is well suited for combat

While many factors can be attributed to the success of the Aura skin, one towers above the rest - slim design. The outfit is slender in nature, allowing it to be perfectly hidden behind objects in-game.

While there is no hitbox advantage in Fortnite, the character is better hidden during combat. This gives players a slight tactical edge. During competitive gameplay, this comes in use handy while peeking and shooting.

Additionally, Aura sells for a very low cost when listed in the item shop. At only 800 V-Bucks, the skin is a steal for Fortnite players. Whenever the skin is added back, there is a certain hype within the community.

The 'sweaty' factor comes into play

In addition to the low cost, slender design and popularity, the Aura skin is widely used due to it being considered 'sweaty' or 'tryhard'. These two terms are interchangeable and used by players who go the extra mile for simple tasks in-game.

It has reached such a point that many players fear seeing the Aura skin during a match. The moment they encounter it, they assume that a 'sweaty' opponent is headed their way. To an extent this has a psychological effect and gives opponents the edge in combat.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, keeping everything aside, Aura is popular because who else? Given how often the skin appears in the Fortnite item shop, the majority of players buy it outright due to the low cost. By the looks of it, the skin will be popular even two years from now when loopers will be taking their first dive into Fortnite Chapter 4.

Edited by Saman