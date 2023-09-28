Fortnite increases the cost of V-Bucks for the second time

Towards the end of June (2023), Epic Games increased the cost of V-Bucks in Fortnite for the United Kingdom and Canada. While the hike was not a lot, when buying V-Bucks in bulk, it will make a difference. The cost of V-Bucks in Mexico was also affected, but in a positive way. Epic Games reduced it. This was all done based on global inflation and economic impact.

Fast forward to September (2023), it seems Epic Games is once again adjusting the cost of V-Bucks. This time around, the changes will impact several countries around the world including the United States of America. Thankfully, the changes only pertain to the cost of V-Bucks and real money Sets/Bundles. The Fortnite Crew subscription's price will not be affected. Nevertheless, the community is not happy with these changes.

The Fortnite is unhappy with Epic Games raising the price of V-Bucks for a second time

Although global inflation is a real thing and a great concern for companies like Epic Games, seeing a community of millions unhappy is also something to worry about. Increasing the price of V-Bucks for a second time over the course of a few months is not something end consumers and players are happy with.

While the increase does not target the same countries a second time around, it has set off a chain reaction of discontent among players. Many are questioning as to why Epic Games has raised the cost to obtain virtual in-game currency. Here are a few snarky and comedic reactions to the price hike of V-Bucks:

As seen from the comments, no one in the community is happy with these changes. Given that a regular Set/Bundle costs anywhere between 1,200 to 1,800 V-Bucks, purchasing cosmetics will become a pricey affair for users from several countries; here is the list of the countries that will be affected:

Czech Republic

Denmark

Eurozone countries

Hungary

Japan

Norway

Poland

Romania

Sweden

Turkey

United States

On that note, the cost of V-Bucks are yet to be adjusted in Asia and the Middle East. However, seeing as Epic Games is going about the price hike in an organized manner, the prices for these regions will be adjusted sooner rather than later. By all accounts, towards the end of 2023 or during the first half of 2024, the changes will likely be implemented.

When will the cost of V-Bucks increase in Fortnite?

If nothing else, at least Epic Games has given Fortnite players a heads up about the adjustment in the cost of V-Bucks. Based on the information at hand, the changes will only take place on October 27, 2023. Prior to this date, the cost of V-Bucks in all the aforementioned countries will remain unchanged.

Those looking to buy V-Bucks while they are priced at a lower cost should consider doing so before the given deadline. On that note, while these changes are not appreciated, there is nothing that can be done as such. Since Fortnite Battle Royale remains a free-to-play video game, there is no compulsion to buy V-Bucks. As such, the end consumer has no real say in matters. Hopefully, the situation improves in the next few months.

