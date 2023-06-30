Fortnite increases V-Bucks prices as inflation grips the world

In lieu of global inflation, Epic Games has restructured the pricing for Fortnite's in-game currency known as V-Bucks. Despite the price being increased, not all regions will be affected by the change. According to available information, the prices have been raised in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Mexico. However, the changes are yet to reflect in-game or in the Epic Games Store.

The new pricing will go live on July 17, 2023. Those inclined towards purchasing V-Bucks should do so now before the price increases.

On that note, the price of V-Bucks is not the only thing that has been increased. Certain real-money Bundles/Sets are also set to become more expensive after July 17, 2023. While some of them will be showcased in-game at a discounted price later on, others may be vaulted once the sale period ends.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



United Kingdom - British Pound

Canada - Canadian Dollar

Mexico -Mexican Peso



Intrepid Engines Pack

Before: £3.19

After: £3.49

Before: CAD $5.59

After: CAD $5.99

Before: MXN $83

After: MXN $79



That being said, the cost increase is not a lot in the grand scheme of things, but for those who rely on V-Bucks to buy Battle Stars, things will become a bit costlier. The same goes for users who frequent the Item Shop to update their in-game Locker with the latest trends.

Will the cost of Fortnite's Crew subscription increase as well?

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Breezabelle, inspired by @D3NNI_yt , joins the Fortnite Crew on June 30th, 2023!

As of now, Epic Games' official statement regarding price changes for Fortnite Crew states that costs will not change. For the moment, it will cost $11.99 per month, and the pricing will be adjusted from region to region, depending on currency exchange rates.

However, considering that V-Bucks and in-game Bundles/Sets are becoming more expensive, Crew subscriptions may be priced higher in the coming months.

Nevertheless, given that Fortnite is absolutely free-to-play, the change in pricing should not affect those who are not interested in cosmetics items or in-game exclusives.

On that note, it's unclear if the cost of the Save The World Mode will be increased or kept as is. Given the recent backlash regarding the removal of free Login Rewards, it's likely that Epic Games will not change anything about the mode at the moment.

Will Epic Games raise the cost of V-Bucks in other currencies/regions?

☆꧁Chelle꧂☆🍍💙🇬🇧 @TrickyChelleVR @iFireMonkey @JustXS14 Knew this was coming because everything else has gone up!

For the time being, the price change is limited to three regions, but it's very likely that more will be added to the list in the future. In fact, the United States of America may be the next major region to get added. Given that the bulk of players are based out of the country, it would make a lot of sense. Other regions could include the Middle East and Southeast Asian Countries.

However, as mentioned, this all depends on the trajectory of the global economy and inflation. If things settle down by the end of this year, the changes will likely remain limited to three regions only. Epic Games will provide an update about the cost of Fortnite's in-game currency if and when the situation changes.

