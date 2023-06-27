How to get the Winter’s Trickster Legacy Set in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite's Crew subscription is often considered as one of the best value for money deals in-game. Each month, subscribers get 1,000 V-Bucks, an exclusive Outfit alongside dedicated cosmetics items. If they don't have the current season's Battle Pass, that too, is granted to them for free. All in all, it's a very good deal for just $11.99.

If this wasn't enough, from time to time, Epic Games toss in extra bonuses as well. These are known as Legacy Sets. They can only be obtained by Crew subscribers and often take a few months to unlock. The latest of these such bonuses is called Winter’s Trickster Legacy Set. It features one of the cutest Outfits to have been ever added to the game and is already stealing hearts.

A step-by-step guide on how to get the Winter’s Trickster Legacy Set in Fortnite Chapter 4

As mentioned, the only wait to obtain Legacy Sets is by subscribing to Crew. However, the process will take some time. Those hoping to unlock the entire set will have to wait a few months to collect every cosmetic item associated with the set. That said, here's how to go about it:

1) Subscribe to Crew from June or July, 2023

Fortnite @FortniteGame



fn.gg/Volpez Construct a full cosmetic set with Volpez in the Winter's Trickster Legacy Set, an exclusive reward for Fortnite Crew subscribers launching June 27 with release v25.11. Construct a full cosmetic set with Volpez in the Winter's Trickster Legacy Set, an exclusive reward for Fortnite Crew subscribers launching June 27 with release v25.11.fn.gg/Volpez https://t.co/ir8lHeGJY0

For those who are subscribed to the Crew as of June 2023, depending on the billing cycle, you should immediately gain access to Stage 1 of the Winter’s Trickster Legacy Set.

For those not subscribed to Crew, you can either do it towards the end of the month and gain the exclusive Crew Outfit for June and July, or wait until the start of next month to do so. Whichever you choose to do, Stage 1 of the Winter’s Trickster Legacy Set will be unlocked as well.

2) Keep the Crew subscription going for five months

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey For every month you’re an active Fortnite Crew subscriber, you’ll unlock a new stage of the Winter’s Trickster Legacy Set for up to five total stages. Stage 1 of the Set can be unlocked starting with the release of v25.11, and will remain unlockable until October 31, 2023, at 8… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… For every month you’re an active Fortnite Crew subscriber, you’ll unlock a new stage of the Winter’s Trickster Legacy Set for up to five total stages. Stage 1 of the Set can be unlocked starting with the release of v25.11, and will remain unlockable until October 31, 2023, at 8… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The final step to obtain the Fortnite Winter’s Trickster Legacy Set is to keep subscribing to Crew for five months. Keep in mind that once Stage 1 has been unlocked, there is no time limit to unlock the other four stages. That being said, if you so choose to start the process and stop subscribing for the rest of the year, there's no harm in that.

Just keep in mind that if you wish to obtain the Fortnite Winter’s Trickster Legacy Set, you will have to subscribe to Crew latest by October 31, 2023, at 8 PM EDT. Subscribing once the deadline ends will not unlock Stage 1 and you will lose the chance to own the Volpez Outfit.

What does the Fortnite Winter’s Trickster Legacy Set contain?

FNAssist @FN_Assist



1: Winter's Trickster Banner, the Tricksters Unite! Emoticon, Trickster's Charge Spray

2: The Underfox Lobby Track, Outfoxed Wrap

3: Blizzard's Bite Pickaxe

4: Skulk Pack Back Bling

5: Volpez Outfit #Fortnite Crew: Winter’s Trickster Legacy Set Stages:1: Winter's Trickster Banner, the Tricksters Unite! Emoticon, Trickster's Charge Spray2: The Underfox Lobby Track, Outfoxed Wrap3: Blizzard's Bite Pickaxe4: Skulk Pack Back Bling5: Volpez Outfit #Fortnite Crew: Winter’s Trickster Legacy Set Stages:1: Winter's Trickster Banner, the Tricksters Unite! Emoticon, Trickster's Charge Spray2: The Underfox Lobby Track, Outfoxed Wrap3: Blizzard's Bite Pickaxe4: Skulk Pack Back Bling5: Volpez Outfit https://t.co/rEpNuUGAOL

The Winter’s Trickster Legacy Set contains a total of eight cosmetic items. A few of them are unlocked at every stage, and each stage can be unlocked by staying subscribed or subscribing to the Crew once a month. That said, here a complete list of all the cosmetic items:

Stage 1: Winter's Trickster (Banner Icon), Tricksters Unite! (Emoticon), and Trickster's Charge (Spray)

Stage 2: The Underfox (Lobby Track) and Outfoxed (Wrap)

Stage 3: Blizzard's Bite (Pickaxe)

Stage 4: Skulk Pack Back (Bling)

Stage 5: Volpez (Outfit)

On that note, for those planning to stay subscribed to Crew, the Fortnite Winter’s Trickster Legacy Set should be fully unlocked by the time Chapter 4 Season 4 comes to an end. Although this process will take some time, the wait will be worth it.

Poll : 0 votes