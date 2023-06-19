Fortnite STW faces massive backlash after removing Daily Login Rewards

Fortnite's Save The World Mode has been a staple since the start. Long before the Battle Royale Mode reigned supreme, players would team up to take on hordes of monsters and push back the Storm. While a lot has changed over the years, one thing remained the same - the Daily Login Rewards. Players would get random rewards before starting their session of STW.

While these rewards were in no way substantial in the grand scheme of things, they did provide players with things like Schematics, Heroes, Defenders, Survivors, Evolution Materials and X-Ray Tickets. Those who owned the Founder's edition of the game would get V-Bucks as well after logging in for a certain number of days. However, with the upcoming Fortnite update v25.10, all that is about to change.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Daily Login Rewards are being REMOVED from Save The World in v25.10 Daily Login Rewards are being REMOVED from Save The World in v25.10 https://t.co/YJS5EdB8FC

According to the official blog posted by Epic Games, Daily Login Rewards will be removed after the downtime ends tomorrow (June 20, 2023). Given that this has been a feature in Fortnite for the past five years, abruptly having it removed has not boded well with the community.

Fortnite Community is not happy with the Daily Login Rewards being removed

As stated, the community as a whole is not happy with these changes. Given that these mechanics have been core features since the start of the game, it has left many users scratching heads and questioning Epic Games' decisions. Here's how a few members reacted to the news:

Just ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ Viv @JustKittenViv @iFireMonkey Sime people paid hund reds of dollars for that, big oof for the ones that did :( @iFireMonkey Sime people paid hund reds of dollars for that, big oof for the ones that did :(

silverwoof @widowpeak420 @iFireMonkey well there goes any chance of playing stw @iFireMonkey well there goes any chance of playing stw

fluffjuice @fluffjuice @iFireMonkey isn’t this against the law? like buying a service and them taking it away? @iFireMonkey isn’t this against the law? like buying a service and them taking it away?

Monks: Fortnite News @MonksFNleaks



Biggest Fortnite L in a while… @iFireMonkey Bro I paid like a hundred bucks for this and they remove it.Biggest Fortnite L in a while… @iFireMonkey Bro I paid like a hundred bucks for this and they remove it. Biggest Fortnite L in a while…

With all that said, while the changes have divided the community, Epic Games does have a roadmap in place. Rather than earning Daily Login Rewards, players can now earn these rewards by completing Daily Quests. According to the official statement provided, the idea behind this change is to make sure everyone finds the reward system valuable as they progress through the ranks.

What else is changing in Fortnite's Save The World Mode following the update v25.10?

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



The Fortnite Save the World v25.10 update includes significant changes to the Daily Login Rewards system. Please read for more details.



fortnite.com/blog/changes-c… Changes Coming to Fortnite Save the World’s Daily Reward System in v25.10The Fortnite Save the World v25.10 update includes significant changes to the Daily Login Rewards system. Please read for more details. Changes Coming to Fortnite Save the World’s Daily Reward System in v25.10The Fortnite Save the World v25.10 update includes significant changes to the Daily Login Rewards system. Please read for more details.fortnite.com/blog/changes-c… https://t.co/e2TdJAsTAI

Alongside the removal of the Daily Login Rewards, certain systems are being reworked in-game. Endurance Missions will reward players with Evolution Materials, Perk Materials, and Gold upon completion alongside Battle Pass XP. It's nothing short of a win-win situation for the community.

Additionally, since Daily Login Rewards provided beginners with much-needed resources and items, they will be compensated for via the Mission Alerts tab. Players will be able to acquire Rare, Epic, and Legendary-rarity items in the Campaign Quests in Stonewood and Plankerton. That said, it's left to be how beneficial these will be.

Lastly, the number of V-Bucks and Tickets that can be earned in the current system will be divided up to get a daily value, and the said amount will be added to the existing Daily Quest reward. In theory, each daily Quest will now give 30 additionally X-Ray Tickets upon completion. Those who own the Founders edition will get extra 30 V-Bucks.

