3 best ways to farm V-Bucks in Fortnite

V-Bucks are the lifeblood of Fortnite. Players can use them to buy cosmetics from the Item Shop to make their character stand out from the crowd. They can even use it to purchase the Seasonal Battle Pass. That being said, it's clear that this in-game currency is rather important. In fact, Epic Games' entire business model depends on players purchasing V-Bucks to spend in-game.

However, since not everyone can or wants to spend real money to purchase V-Bucks, they often look for ways to obtain it for free. Thankfully, there are three ways by which this can be done. While the amount of V-Bucks earned using each method will vary, it's better than not having any at all.

Grinding out the Battle Pass and two other ways to farm V-Bucks in Fortnite

1) Free V-Bucks from the Battle Pass

One of the easiest ways to farm V-Bucks in Fortnite is by playing the game every season. While this might sound too good to be true, it's all thanks to the Seasonal Battle Pass. Although it's not free, the Battle Pass does contain freebies. By leveling up and reaching Seasonal Level 100, players can obtain several free cosmetic rewards and V-Bucks.

Even though this method is time-consuming, it's a sure-shot method to obtain V-Bucks every season.

That said, players can earn anywhere between 400 to 500 V-Bucks every three months. While it's not a lot, it can be used to purchase the Battle Pass eventually and continue the process of earning more V-Bucks over time.

2) Save The World

Fortnite's Save The World mode is known for being a V-Bucks generator of sorts. It focuses on a PvE campaign rather than PvP gameplay. Players can take on Missions, build their Homebase, and recruit powerful Heroes to help fight back against the Storm. This mode is also the original version of Fortnite that was released in 2017.

That said, after reaching a certain Power Level, players can undertake difficult Missions to earn V-Bucks. Given that V-Bucks are a highly sought-after commodity, some of these Missions can be grueling and near impossible to complete without a good team. They will require specific items, perks, and Heroes to complete.

However, the upside to this method of farming V-Bucks in Fortnite is that it can be done daily. There is no upper limit or ceiling that players must adhere to. As long as they can cope with the difficulty of the Mission and gather enough resources to stay afloat, this is quite possibly the best way to earn V-Bucks.

However, keep in mind that Fortnite's Save The World mode is not free and has to be purchased. Furthermore, only those who have purchased this mode before July 1, 2020, can earn V-Bucks in-game. The chances of earning are slim to none for those who purchase it now or later.

That being said, at the moment, Save The World can be bought at a discount by purchasing Ned the Internal Pack. This bundle comes with Endless Ned Outfit, Homebase Kevin Back Bling, Ned-Kit Detector Pickaxe, and Endless Ned Challenges that can be completed to earn 1,500 V-Bucks.

3) V-Bucks giveaways

While the former two methods are mostly related to gameplay and game modes, this last method has everything to do with luck. Rather than farming for V-Bucks by grinding out the Battle Pass or completing Missions in Save The World, players can participate in giveaways. Many well-known leakers/data miners, content creators, and professional players host V-Bucks giveaways every now and then.

Players often need to like and share the post and, at times, subscribe/follow the person or people organizing the giveaway to stand a chance to win V-Bucks. Those lucky enough to win the contest are tagged on social media and can contact the organizer to claim the V-Bucks.

Keep in mind that since this is not sponsored by Epic Games there's no way to know if a giveaway is hundred percent real. At times, after asking people to like and follow, the account hosting the giveaway seemingly disappears or fails to actually reward any participant with V-Bucks.

