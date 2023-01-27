Minecraft Legends PvP Mode: Everything you need to know

Ever since its announcement, Minecraft Legends has generated a sea of speculation. The action/strategy spin-off finally presented a heavy dose of information to franchise fans thanks to Microsoft's recent Developer Direct event.

In addition to many other in-game functions, Microsoft further elaborated on how in-game PvP will function, and it's quite a far cry from any other Minecraft title to date.

The mode will be released alongside the game itself but separated from the primary campaign. Up to eight players will be able to join a server regardless of platform and battle each other across the Overworld.

In cohesion with previous information released by Mojang, Minecraft Legends' PvP is coming into a much clearer focus as the game approaches its release date.

What We Know So Far About Minecraft Legends' PvP

Players can team up in Minecraft Legends PvP to battle both piglins and other players (Image via Mojang)

While the core gameplay combat-wise is quite similar to the campaign, PvP in Minecraft Legends should prove to be quite frantic and chaotic, according to Mojang.

Each server possesses a public versus mode for up to eight players to access, and the game will divide the players into 4-player teams. The in-game map is procedurally generated much like the campaign's, but it appears to be somewhat smaller by comparison.

During each invasion, the ultimate goal for each Minecraft Legends team is to destroy the opposing team's base. To accomplish this, players can raid enemy locations, swipe their resources, or halt the enemy's expansion across the map by force.

Players will be able to recruit mobs to their side much as they do in the campaign in order to coordinate attacks or stage defenses of their assets.

Due to the limited resources in this Minecraft Legends game mode, players will have to coordinate well within their group to ensure they have sturdy defenses built while outgaining the enemy team in resource wars.

Players will use ally mobs to gather resources, clear out areas, and construct bases to claim territory for their teams. Strategy will also be a huge factor when it comes to the location of bases, as the procedural generation of the map means resources won't be evenly dispersed between teams.

In addition to player-vs-player combat, Minecraft Legends' PvP servers will still generate piglin opponents as well. In the event players aren't actively fighting the enemy team, they may get a surprise visit from the roaming piglin warriors from the Nether.

However, picking when and where to battle piglins will likely be vital, as the limited resources on the map may not be wisely spent fighting against these mobs in certain situations.

With so much combat and strategizing going on, the action/strategy game's PvP appears to be shaping up to be pretty intense while still requiring plenty of strategy and teamwork.

When players have had their fill of the campaign, it looks like the public PvP servers and randomized worlds will provide plenty of hours of enjoyment past what the singleplayer or co-op experience can offer.

Time will tell just how well PvP holds up when the game releases on April 18, 2023.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes