Minecraft Legends first look and demo revealed

In a recently concluded Minecraft Live 2022 event, several details and gameplay were revealed about the upcoming action strategy game called Legends. The game is developed by Mojang in association with Blackbird Interactive and will function entirely differently from vanilla Minecraft.

Since the revelations about the game, the community has been hyped for its release and wanted to look at the gameplay to see how the final game will pan out. At the live event, developers from Mojang and Blackbird revealed several features, functionality, and new mobs coming to the Overworld in Legends. They showed a full 10-minute co-op gameplay footage.

Minecraft: Legends gameplay demo shows voiced mobs, new tools, and co-op functionality

This past weekend proved to be one of the best for the Minecraft player base as they feasted their eyes upon the first look at the in-game elements and a fully stacked gameplay for Minecraft: Legends, an upcoming action strategy game. The developers started by telling fans that the game would be more story focused than any other game in the franchise.

Developers unveiled The Well of Fate, where players will begin their journey and be greeted by some very special mobs that will be voiced for the first time in Minecraft history. These mobs are Foresight, Action, and Knowledge, the three traits every player in Legends will need to exhibit to succeed in the game.

Additionally, players will have to use the three main tools, namely, The Banner of Courage (to make friends with animals in the Overworld and make them follow the player), The Lute (to summon helpful Allays that help players harvest and build structures and leave chest loot), and The Flame of Creation (to spawn mobs that help in combat anywhere).

They also said that the Overworld would contain elements such as bouncing mushrooms and speed weed to give players a jump and speed boost, respectively, to help them traverse several biomes. In the form of threats, Piglins from the Netherworld will make their way to the Overworld using portals, and they differ in various sizes, each possessing a unique trait and ability to challenge the hero.

Buck, O Balde @BuckBalde



Parece ainda mais incrível do que antes. É um jogo de ação e estrategia em um mundo com os biomas do mine e muita ação!



Lança entre março e junho de 2023 day one no Game Pass

#MinecraftLive #MinecraftLegends Gameplay e previsão de lançamento de Minecraft: Legends reveladas!Parece ainda mais incrível do que antes. É um jogo de ação e estrategia em um mundo com os biomas do mine e muita ação!Lança entre março e junho de 2023 day one no Game Pass Gameplay e previsão de lançamento de Minecraft: Legends reveladas!Parece ainda mais incrível do que antes. É um jogo de ação e estrategia em um mundo com os biomas do mine e muita ação!Lança entre março e junho de 2023 day one no Game Pass#MinecraftLive #MinecraftLegends https://t.co/bZXFeCoSFs

In the demo, the developers performed a co-op match where they spawned different mobs and led them into battle to fight the evil piglin hordes teleporting into the Overworld. Players will then need to spawn helpful golems that will aid them in the battle to defeat these various Piglin hordes.

These golems are extremely powerful and can be up to twice the size of the iron golem players are familiar with in vanilla Minecraft. The game will also focus on a co-op campaign of up to four players and will have an online team-based PvP multiplayer mode that will be launched with the game that will add to the dynamic value of Legends.

The game will also feature exciting DLC content in the future that is different from updates from Dungeons or any other game in the franchise. Legends will be released in Spring 2023 on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch, with exclusive add-ons for Xbox players for the game's collaboration with Xbox Game Studios.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes