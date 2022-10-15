Minecraft Live 2022: What to expect from the annual live stream

The Minecraft Live event will commence in a few hours, and players cannot wait to see what Mojang has in store. It is one of the biggest events for the game's developers where they will reveal all the new projects and updates that have been under development throughout the year.

Over the past few weeks, millions have been talking about what Mojang will reveal and talk about on their live show. By looking at all the previous live events, we can predict the content that will be catered to us in a few hours. However, there might be a few surprises as well.

Expected announcements and content from Minecraft Live 2022

New update announcements

Every year, Mojang hosts this live show to announce all the new updates that they've been working on for the past few months. They plan a new expansion for both their games and talk about them extensively.

These new update announcements have become the highlight of the show as millions of players wait for new features to come to their beloved sandbox title.

This year, Mojang will be announcing the new 1.20 update for the main game, along with new updates and information about Dungeons. After announcing these, they will delve deeper into the concept of the next update and reveal new features one by one.

More Minecraft Legends features

Mojang recently announced a brand new action strategy game that will be released next year. Since then, they've revealed a lot of information about the upcoming title and also shown a few in-game footages.

Hence, it is safe to say that Mojang will further promote 'Minecraft Legends' and reveal more about it. Since this is their biggest event of the year, they will most definitely keep a separate section in the livestream exclusive to this.

New mob vote winner

One of the most popular mini-events that is happening before the live show is the new mob vote. Mojang revealed three new mobs and asked the players to vote for one of them. The winner will be added as a new feature to the next update.

The voting window closes today (October 15), at 12 pm EDT, right before the live show starts. As seen in previous events, the winner of the mob vote will also be announced today, at the very end of the event.

Community pre-show

Community pre-show from last year's live event (Image via YouTube / MInecraft)

Apart from all the official announcements about new features coming for different games, the live show will also have loads of community-driven content as always. Mojang is one of those game development companies that keep their fans close and connected.

As seen in previous Minecraft Live events, the start of the livestream is usually hosted by different content creator videos as Mojang prepares to commence the show. The community pre-show could even go on for more than half an hour.

