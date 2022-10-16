Minecraft Legends: New features, aspects, and gameplay footage showcased at Live 2022

Minecraft Live 2022 unveiled tons of surprises and newsworthy information for the community. One of the most awaited segments of the show was the gameplay reveal and upcoming features of a brand-new game called Legends, which is different from vanilla Minecraft.

Minecraft: Legends is an action strategy game developed by Mojang and Blackbird Interactive that is entirely different from any of the games that players have played before in the franchise. In a live show last night, the developers introduced fans to several new features, biomes, and some interesting gameplay to viewers ahead of the game's release early next year.

However, they also said that the game will be more story focused than any Minecraft game and will be built on the classic Bedrock engine that Mojang has used for quite some time.

Minecraft: Legends to bring new mobs, allays, and unique gameplay to the Overworld

The segment on Minecraft: Legends began with the developers introducing the players to the Overworld of the brand-new action strategy game. They started by telling the viewers that the game begins with a villager reciting a story about the events in the world of Legends and emphasizing how the game will have more elements to the story than Dungeons or any other game before it.

Additionally, they also showcased several elements that were unique and new to the Minecraft community. The following dives into all the upcoming features in Legends:

1) Voiced mobs

For the first time in Minecraft history, there will be voiced mobs (Image via Mojang)

For the first time in franchise history, voiced mobs hosts will be featured in the game. When players start their adventure in the game, they start at the Well of Fate, where they will encounter the three hosts that will welcome them and help the hero on their journey to protect the overworld.

These hosts are named: Foresight, Action, and Knowledge, the three qualities that every player will need to exhibit to succeed in Legends. They are an integral part of the game as they are the voice of the Overworld that will help players on their adventure by providing them with tools and knowledge.

2) New tools

Three main tools in Legends (Image via Sportskeeda)

Minecraft: Legends will introduce three main tools to players that they will need to use throughout their adventure to succeed in the Overworld. They are:

The Flame of Creation will help players spawn mobs that will lead to battle the Piglin hordes.

will help players spawn mobs that will lead to battle the Piglin hordes. The Banner of Courage - This will help players to make friends with animals roaming the Overworld and make them follow the player wherever they move.

- This will help players to make friends with animals roaming the Overworld and make them follow the player wherever they move. The Lute - This can help players summon helpful Allays that will help them to gather resources, build structures and leave chests for the player to open in the Overworld.

3) Unique mobs and enemies

Different Piglin types in Legends (Image via Mojang)

Piglin hordes are the foundational enemies in Legends and will be teleported from the Netherworld to the Overworld to wreak havoc. There are many varieties of Piglins that players will be able to encounter in the game, each possessing a unique ability, skill, attack style, and trait and will also differ in size.

To battle these piglins, players will get to spawn different types of golems, each differing in their abilities and size, like a powerful golem, which is twice the size of an iron golem that could be seen in vanilla Minecraft.

4) Multiplayer and co-op

Minecraft: Legends will allow players to play with their friends (Image via Mojang)

Mojang revealed that the game is built keeping in mind the four-player online co-op playing style where players can invite up to three more of their friends in the same match to battle the Piglins, combining their mobs to protect the Overworld. They also revealed that the game would feature a team-based PvP multiplayer at launch, which might be one of the game's biggest highlights.

The developers also told viewers that the game is focused on accessibility and approachability, with plenty of options and settings for players to choose from. Moreover, there will be a whole bunch of newer content and DLC in the pipeline for Legends that will differ from the post-launch plans of the vanilla game and Dungeons.

Minecraft Legends will be released in Spring 2023 on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch, with exclusive add-ons for Xbox players for the game's collaboration with Xbox Game Studios.

