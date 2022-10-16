Minecraft 1.20 update: Expected release date, new features, and more 

While the excitement from the Mob Vote event was still wearing off, Mojang decided to further surprise community members by discussing the upcoming 1.20 update for more than 25 minutes. The announcement ended a flood of rumors and predictions relating to the Minecraft Live event and what the next update would reveal.

The 2022 Minecraft Live event brought exciting news for all Minecraft fans as it announced the next entry in the game’s long list of major updates: Minecraft 1.20. The successor to The Wild Update was only partially revealed, however, as Mojang was careful not to reveal features still in the early stages of development, and understandably so.

Minecraft 1.20: When will the “Unnamed” update be released?

As stated above, the announcement of the 1.20 update was missing the update's name. Minecraft’s Vanilla Game Director, Agnes Larsson, spoke in detail about this, mentioning that the team at Mojang has not yet decided upon a name for the update. This will likely leave players and content creators engaging in guesswork and predictions about the name.

“LadyAgnes,” however, presented us with a release year for the update, saying it would be launched in 2023. If we are to follow the trends associated with the release dates of previous major updates, it would seem that the expected release date for the update will sit somewhere between June and July of next year.

The six-to-seven-month window will give Mojang enough time and resources to make the update as polished as possible, ultimately preventing any feature from getting delayed or canceled.

In addition to this, Mojang’s decision to hold off on revealing less-developed features is a subtle nod to the delays and cancelations relating to the warden, fireflies, and archeology that took place during both Caves and Cliffs updates.

However, the features that have been revealed give the players a lot to think about, primarily because they will be able to playtest the update within a few days as opposed to several months in the form of the beta program, the preview program, and snapshots.

The first feature that was revealed was the hanging sign block. These blocks can be made using different types of stripped wood in addition to a pair of chains. Players can also hang these signs in different states as well, as they can be placed sideways and hung in two different ways.

Scott (ECKOSOLDIER)⛏️ @eckoxsoldier Here are all the new default Minecraft skins Here are all the new default Minecraft skins https://t.co/usS6Lbd3ay

Another feature revealed during the stream was the bamboo wood set, which joins several wood sets that already exist in Minecraft. While players can make doors, slabs, planks, and other wood-based blocks from it, bamboo is still unique as it comes with an entirely new block named bamboo mosaic and a boat-like vehicle called the bamboo raft (or just raft).

Other features that are just as important are the new camel mob that can dash and jump over large spaces, the chiseled bookshelf that can store all types of books, and seven new default skins that every player will be able to equip

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes