Mojang reveals new information about archaeology in Minecraft

Archaeology, a feature set to be added to Minecraft 1.19's Wild Update, was recently announced to be delayed indefinitely until the developers feel their full potential would be reached within Minecraft.

Mojang initially revealed archaeology to be a feature included within the other additions coming in the Minecraft 1.19 Wild Update releasing sometime in 2022. Archaeology was a feature that allowed players to find valuable items within gravel and dirt blocks scattered around specified excavation sites.

On Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 — Mojang revealed that archaeology would not be included in the 1.19 update and would be a featured worked into an undetermined future update to Minecraft.

Mojang reveals that archaeology will not be included in the Minecraft 1.19 Wild Update

Archaeology would add brushes to the game, which players can use to dust off dirt and gravel blocks at randomly placed excavation sites. These blocks were teased to contain a variety of valuable items. These items ranged from diamond and emerald blocks to pottery shards.

It hasn't been canceled, but postponed

As disappointing as this may be for players looking forward to utilizing the different archaeological features, not all hope is lost. The feature hasn't been canceled. It's just not going to be added in Minecraft 1.19.

Archaeology will be delayed until an undetermined update when the developers feel it could be better implemented into the game. There was an article covering all this information and updating audiences about the archaeology feature being postponed posted on the official website for Minecraft.

A blurb about the postponed archaeology feature read:

"Archeology? I can dig it! See? Gold. No, these features have been put on hold. They have not been cancelled, we just had to put them on the backburner for now. While they won’t be in the Wild Update, they are going to come to Minecraft in the future when we’re able to add them in the best possible way. Until then, you have a bunch of mountains to climb and caves to dive into. That’s going to take some time, especially if you navigate like I do – minimal planning, maximum confidence."

