Minecraft x Gotham Knights DLC announced: Release date, features, and more

During the Minecraft Live event, Jim Lee, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer at DC Comics, announced a mouth-watering Gotham Knights DLC for Minecraft featuring a Batman-based world with the original supervillains from the comics.

The trailer was showcased during the Minecraft Live event on October 15, and it was mentioned that gamers would get to play as Batman. As the masked vigilante, they'll fight against the likes of Harley Quinn, The Penguin, and more, with the final boss being the Joker, all while unraveling "Joker's nefarious plot." The best part is the DLC is coming in a matter of days.

Gotham Knights DLC will let players use Batman's gadgets to fight enemies

Features

A lot of information can be derived from the official poster and trailer of the DLC. Mr. Freeze, Firefly, Clayface, Riddler, Poison Ivy, Madhatter, Harley Quinn, The Penguin, and Joker are some of the confirmed villains that will feature in the Gotham Knights DLC.

Batman, Batgirl, Robin, and Nightwing will be the superheroes fighting against a plethora of supervillains. Arkham Asylum will also be featured in the Minecraft World of Gotham City, where a boss fight could possibly take place.

Gamers will be playing as Batman and are going to have the ability to use all of his available gadgets, as well as the Batmobile. The entirety of the Batcave will also be made available to players. In this secret location, they can use Batman's technology to fight the supervillains.

Gotham's police department is also a part of the world, making the inclusion of Jim Gordon highly probable, as the Bat-signal was also seen in the trailer. The commissioner could also help the vigilante bring in intel against the villains as part of the storyline.

Moreover, players will have to solve Riddler's puzzles in order to defeat the villain. These puzzles will present themselves in a unique manner, with players having to jump through deadly caves and solve them in the form of mini-games.

The main supervillain of the Gotham Knights DLC is the Joker, who gamers will be able to face after defeating the other villains of Gotham City.

As part of the celebration of the new DLC, Minecraft is giving away a free Batman cap that all players can claim from the dressing room for free right now.

Release date and price

The upcoming Gotham Knights DLC pack is set to be released as early as October 18. Its price was not officially announced, but it can be expected to cost $19.99, as per the pattern seen with previous DLCs.

