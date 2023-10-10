Fortnitemares 2023 takes the island back to Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5

According to the leakers/data-miners and files found during the Fortnite update 26.30, Fortnitemares 2023 will be the starting point from which players will go back in time. Although this might sound rather ridiculous, it all has to do with Kado Thorne's Time Machine. Sometime towards the end of the Halloween celebrations, things will go awry and players will be teleported to Chapter 1.

This will occur during Chapter 4 Season 5, but Fortnitemares 2023 is the staging ground for what is coming. That said, there is limited information as to how the Time Machine will take players back to Chapter 1, but it seems to have something to do with "Time Corruption."

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 will take players back in time to the good old days of Chapter 1

According to leakers/data-miners, sometime during Fortnitemares 2023, the timeline will get corrupted. While it is unclear what the trigger is, it's very likely that Kado Thorne's continuous use of the Time Machine has caused a time paradox. This being the case, the island will be filled with map changes and gameplay elements from seasons spread across Chapter 1.

There is already proof of this in-game as props such as the Durr Burger from Chapter 1 Season 5 can be found at the Named Location known as Frenzy Fields. Another source of proof comes from a Loading Screen that showcases Kado Thorne in his vampiric form. He is standing in front of the Time Machine with the date set to the release of Chapter 1 Season 5 (2018/07/12).

Another major teaser of sorts comes from Avengers: Endgame. Thor can be seen playing Fortnite Season 1 on a television set. Given that the movie is set in October, 2023, this is not a mere coincidence. As such, it seems that Donald Mustard, ex-CCO of Epic Games had planned the storyline years in advance.

That said, there is yet one more minor teaser that can be found in-game as well. A billboard in Mega City is using the same lighting that was used during Chapter 1. The file is called "Eclipse Screen Logo."

What can players expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5?

Aside from the fact that elements from Chapter 1 will be featured in-game, there is truly no telling what Epic Games has planned. Given how far back everything has been planned, anything is possible taking into account the developers have had time to work on things. That said, it is in being hypnotized that players will get to experience different seasons from Chapter 1.

Despite Chapter 4 Season 5 only lasting for just over a month, elements and props from 10 seasons may feature in-game. The speculated ratio will likely be two to three seasons per week. In this way, by the time Chapter 4 ends, Epic Games would have been able to showcase content from all seasons of Chapter 1 before moving on to Chapter 5.

