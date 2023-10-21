Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 teaser kits surface online

Fortnite enthusiasts and the gaming community have been treated to a glimpse of what might lie ahead in Chapter 4 Season 5, thanks to an intriguing teaser sent to content creator Salvatretzzo by Epic Games. The carefully curated package has stoked the fires of curiosity within the community due to its contents and further hints at the upcoming season, which deals with time travel.

The package was meant as a gesture of appreciation from Epic Games and contained several items that stirred excitement among fans. Among the items were a vinyl record, an "OG" dog tag, and a set of "OG" pins, including a gleaming golden version of Chapter 1 Season X pin that was exclusive to employees.

A cryptic message from the Fortnite developers

A cryptic note by Epic Games accompanying the package makes it all the more intriguing, with the note reading:

"Thank you for supporting us from the beginning and for being part of the origins of Fortnite. Now you have the chance to start again. Only one question left: Where do we fall?"

This enigmatic message not only serves as a way of expressing gratitude for the support of the game's dedicated player base, but it also hints at something monumental on the horizon. The question posed at the end of the note sets the stage for the upcoming season but is still shrouded in mystery.

The inclusion of OG items, such as pins and the dog tag, invites a sense of nostalgia that resonates with veteran Fortnite players who have witnessed the game's evolution from its early days. These items symbolize the game's rich history and the shared experiences of players across the years.

The vinyl record, on the other hand, hints at the potential role of music in shaping Chapter 4 Season 5. The fusion of nostalgia and innovation is a recipe for heightened anticipation and excitement within the community.

Corroborating leaks for the new teaser kits

Adding another layer of intrigue to this already captivating revelation is a previously reported leak by reputed leaker and data miner ShiinaBR. The leak suggests that Chapter 4 Season 5 might take the map back to Chapter 1 Season 5 due to Kado Thorne's Time Machine malfunctioning and taking players through a time-travel journey to earlier seasons.

The teaser kit, with its allusions to the game's origins and the past, serves as corroborative evidence that these leaks might indeed come to pass.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is shaping up to be a bridge between the past and the future, offering a chance to revisit the earlier chapters of the game while embracing the adventures that lie in the future.

