5 collabs likely arriving in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 fast approaching, there is a lot of hype and anticipation about who or what features next in-game. Despite Epic Games being tight lipped about the possibilities, leakers/data-miners have been uncovering potential collaborations for a while now. While details are limited, there are names mentioned.

Lego and Doctor Who are by far the most anticipated collaborations followed by Rocket Leauge. These three are more or less confirmed, but the other two remain wildcards. That said, here are five collaborations likely arriving in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5.

1) Lego

The Fortnite x Lego collaboration has been in development for quite some time. While there were rumors about Chapter 4 Season 5 being Lego-theme, that information has now been proven wrong. Nevertheless, given that veterans leakers/data-miners who have been right in the past about collaborations, Lego will collaborate with Epic Games in some way next season.

This could be in the form of an Outfit or perhaps a unique in-game crossover. However, given that the season will only last for a month or so, options will be rather limited to say the least.

2) Doctor Who

The Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration is perhaps one of the most anticipated crossovers of 2023. Given that the show recently celebrated its sixtieth anniversary, it's safe to say that the fandom and fan-following are still very much active. On that note, the collaboration was slated for November, 2023, but it may spill into December.

This suggests that the collaboration could occur towards the end of Chapter 4 Season 5. With the theme being "Rewind," having Doctor Who would be the perfect match. Since a Battle Pass has also been designed for the crossover, there will be no shortage of content either. That said, it's left to be seen when it comes live.

3) Rocket League

Rocket League is owned by Epic Games and as such, collaborations between it and Fortnite have been on and off for some time now. Players who subscribe to Fortnite Crew even get the Rocket League Battle Pass. However, the first major collaboration was back in Chapter 3 when Octane debuted in-game. The vehicle became an instant hit and made waves within the community.

According to numerous leakers/data-miners, Rocket League vehicles will be making a comeback. With the upcoming Del Mar (Racing Mode) nearly completed, there is a chance to see more vehicles from the game added to Fortnite next season. However, this all hinges on what Epic Games has planned. Given that a dedicated Racing Mode is a huge deal, it may be kept in reserve for Chapter 5 Season 1.

4) Back To The Future

With time travel being the theme of the next season, Back To The Future would be the best collaboration that Epic Games could do. There have been several concepts created for the same that have boded well within the community. Given its cult following, players would swarm to cosplay as Marty McFly and Dr. Emmett Brown.

Some items and accessories from the franchises could also be featured in-game, but for the most part, it would be cosmetics. Nevertheless, it would be cool to see players embrace the Back To The Future lore and immerse themselves in the entire time traveling theme of Chapter 4 Season 5.

5) Anime (One Piece)

Ever since the end of Chapter 2 Season 8, anime-themed collaborations have been ramped up in-game. In nearly every season since the start of Chapter 3, major anime collaborations or anime-inspired Outfits have been added to the game. They have been featured in the Item Shop and Battle Pass alike. Based on rumors that have started to pop up online, there is a slim chance of One Piece being featured in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5.

This rumor stems from the fact that a movie adaptation of One Piece was released not too long ago and performed extremely well. Given that fans have been asking for characters from the anime to be added to the game, this would be an excellent time to do so. Given the colorful cast and crew, there could potentially be over a dozen Outfits. This would be a major win-win situation for both Epic Games and the community.

