Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration put on hold indefinitely

In a strange turn of events, it would seem that the Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration has been put on hold indefinitely. This information comes from veteran leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey. He has been closely following developments since rumors were first posted on social media. As it turns out, the collaboration was put on hold sometime in August, 2023.

Initially the collaboration was planned for November, 2023, which would coincide with Doctor Who's sixtieth anniversary. However, it seems that Epic Games will not be able to implement things by then. While there's no concrete reasoning behind the same, it would likely have to do with the massive Fortnite x Lego collaboration that has been planned for Chapter 4 Season 5. That said, there is still hope for the Doctor Who collaboration.

Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration may come to fruition in Q1 of 2024

Although things have been put on hold for the time being, according to iFireMonkey, the collaboration still has a potential release date. Based on the leaker's sources, it is intended to be released for Q1 of 2024. However, since the collaboration will not reflect the sixtieth anniversary of the franchise, a lot of things will change.

According to iFireMonkey, the entire collaboration is being reconceptualized. It seems that Epic Games is cutting down on content and anything that they deem as unnecessary. Given that this collaboration was slated to feature in-game assets aside from mere cosmetics, many things that were planned, may change. For instance, the Doctor Who Battle Pass may end up being scrapped.

Other in-game features such as mechanics or items from the franchise may be removed as well. In the end, the Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration may just feature Outfits, Back Blings, Pickaxes, Gliders, and perhaps an Emote. Nevertheless, this is all based on speculation and Epic Games is yet to hint at an official collaboration at any rate.

However, thanks to a UK law called "Freedom of Information Act," a Twitter user by the name of VinderTomat was able to confirm that BBC is part of this collaboration. Such being the case, something is most definitely in development even though Epic Games has not mentioned anything as such. Hopefully, the Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration comes to fruition by early 2024.

