Fortnite x Doctor Who leak showcases upcoming skin

According to Fortnite leaker/data-miner FNBRintel, the Outfit for the Fifteenth Doctor Who has been leaked. The Outfit in question will be released during the official collaboration with two extra styles. However, since this is months away, likely towards the beginning of November, the Outfit that has been leaked may not be official. That said, the leaker/data-miner has mentioned the same.

Based on the information obtained thus far, The Fifteenth Doctor is one of two Outfits that will be added as part of the collaboration. The other will be the Fourteenth Doctor. Furthermore, if the rumors are true, similar to the Star Wars Battle Pass, the Doctor Who collaboration may feature a Battle Pass of its own.

FNBRintel @FNBRintel



#Fortnite RUMOUR: First look at the 15th Doctor from Dr Who. It should also release with 2 extra styles. Take this with a grain of salt. RUMOUR: First look at the 15th Doctor from Dr Who. It should also release with 2 extra styles. Take this with a grain of salt.#Fortnite https://t.co/oBhUrTcatJ

This would mean that cosmetics related to the franchise will be available both in the Item Shop and will be claimable as freebies upon completing Challenges/Quests. Given that Epic Games has been following this pattern since Chapter 4 Season 1 (Most Wanted Battle Pass), it will likely be repeated again for the Doctor Who collaboration. However, this leads to an interesting question of whether or not the Outfits will be part of the Icon Series.

Will the Outfits featured in the Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration be part of the Icon Series?

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Item Shop cosmetics apart of the Doctor Who x Fortnite collaboration would be:



Outfits:

- Fourteenth Doctor

- Fifteenth Doctor



Glider:

- Tardis



Emote:

- Psychic Paper



Pickaxe:

- Sonic Staff

- Dalek Manipulator Arm



There would also be a bundle for these cosmetics. The Item Shop cosmetics apart of the Doctor Who x Fortnite collaboration would be:Outfits:- Fourteenth Doctor- Fifteenth DoctorGlider:- TardisEmote:- Psychic PaperPickaxe:- Sonic Staff- Dalek Manipulator ArmThere would also be a bundle for these cosmetics. https://t.co/VhA5EObWM1

Given how popular Doctor Who is and the fact that it's been running for decades at this point of time, the Outfits may just be part of the Icon Series. It would make sense to induct these characters into Fortnite's hall of fame seeing as to how popular they are amongst certain demographics.

If they aren't part of the Icon Series, they may just end up getting their own franchise tag in the Item Shop. This is similar to how other iconic characters and cosmetics associated with them have been labeled, for example, the Star Wars Series. If anything, it will help the Outfits sell better, but that's left to Epic Games discretion.

What else will be featured during the Doctor Who x Fortnite collaboration?

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Some more Doctor Who x Fortnite notes:



- Free Time Vortex contrail

- Exclusive IRL merch

- U.N.I.T Advanced Rifle (features player-tracking) & Wrarth Warrior Cannon (features a "hold to hurt" system) Weapons

- U.N.I.T Code Red! event cosmetics can be sold in the shop later Some more Doctor Who x Fortnite notes:- Free Time Vortex contrail- Exclusive IRL merch- U.N.I.T Advanced Rifle (features player-tracking) & Wrarth Warrior Cannon (features a "hold to hurt" system) Weapons- U.N.I.T Code Red! event cosmetics can be sold in the shop later

Moving on, aside from Outfits, according to leakers/data-miners, the Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration will also feature other cosmetic items. This includes a Glider, Emote, and two Harvesting Tools. In-game items/weapons from the Doctor Who franchise may also get added to the loot pool during the collaboration.

Although this is a rumor, given that every major collaboration (Attack on Titan, Dragon Ball, and My Hero Academia) has featured items/weapons from their franchise in-game, the same will happen during the Fortnite x Doctor Who collaboration. At this point, it's become a standard procedure and the community has come to expect these things.

All that said, the Doctor Who x Fortnite collaboration should occur sometime in November 2023. It will coincide with the franchise's 60th anniversary celebration, and will be highly marketed to create hype. By the looks of things, the collaboration is slowly shaping up to be a larger-than-live in-game experience.

Fortnite gamers! Participate in a short 1:1 survey and help us make the Fortnite Item Shop better!

Poll : 0 votes