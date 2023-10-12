Fortnite leak suggests Rocket League vehicles could be added in soon

Epic Games has been cross-promoting content between Fortnite and Rocket League for some time now. It initially started off small, but over time, things have become bigger. In Chapter 3, the Octane was added to the Metaverse, this was the first major collaboration between these two games. Fast forward to Chapter 4, and Epic Games upped the ante quite a bit.

Fortnite Crew subscribers can now also obtain the Rocket League Battle Pass alongside exclusive cosmetics. Although not everyone will use it, if they do choose to play the game, they have the Battle Pass to go with it. This was done in a bid to get more players, but according to leakers/data-miners, the best is yet to come. It seems that Epic Games will be importing more Rocket League cars, and soon.

Leaks suggest Fortnite x Rocket League collaboration to soar to new heights

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

According to leakers/data-miners GMatrixGames and PoketOfficial, there is a small possibility that more Rocket League cars could be coming to Fortnite. If the Octane was not already amazing, others such as Hotshot, Venom, and Dominus, are bound to leave players spellbound and amazed. However, there is a small catch involved.

According to the information at hand, the cars, that is if they are ported from Rocket League, will not be present in the Battle Royale modes. Instead, they will be part of the upcoming Racing Mode, codenamed Del Mar. It also seems that Rocket League players will be able to use their cars in the upcoming Racing Mode.

Expand Tweet

While this does not indicate cross-leveling by any means, it does point towards the possibility of cross-ownership of items. This news is by far one of the best things the community has heard in a while, but as always, there is another side to the story.

Player-to-Player Trading will be removed in Rocket League

Expand Tweet

While importing cars to Fortnite from Rocket Leauge is a major win-win situation for fans, it also seems that Epic Games is creating a lose-lose situation as well. According to the official blog, Player-to-Player Trading is being removed. Given that this feature has been well-loved within the community, players are not happy at all.

Some even argue that Epic Games owe $5 to all players who have traded since Player-to-Player Trading required them to spend the aforementioned amount. Since items could be traded and given back and forth, players could exchange things on a whim. However, with this feature now being removed, many players are likely to never be able to get hold of certain in-game items.

While this does not affect Fortnite players in the least, it does stub out any possibility of Epic Games having Player-to-Player Trading in the future for the Metaverse. It seems that the only way to get items will be to purchase them directly from the Item Shop or by participating in FNCS tournaments.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!