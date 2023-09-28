Fortnite leaks confirms Ranked Racing Mode

Information regarding the upcoming Racing Mode for Fortnite has been surfacing over the past few months. While a lot of details, such as maps and car types, have surfaced, the latest leak sheds light on something fascinating. According to leaker/data-miner NotJulesDev, the upcoming Racing Mode will have a Ranked feature. Given that the Ranked Battle Royale Modes are new, this is very surprising.

It seems that Epic Games has decided to create a Ranked Mode for all future and upcoming modes in-game. While competition may be stiff, having these Ranked Modes ensures higher competitive gameplay at all levels. If anything, it gives hardcore players something to do aside from leveling up to unlock Battle Pass cosmetics. That being said, here is everything the Ranked Racing Mode will entail.

Fortnite's upcoming Ranked Racing Mode seems to be exciting

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

If the competition was not challenging enough in the Fortnite Ranked Battle Royale Modes, Epic Games is seemingly going to add another one. According to NotJulesDev, who shared the information, the format of the Ranked Racing Mode will be exactly the same as the Ranked Battle Royale Modes.

There will be eight ranks for players to unlock, starting from Bronze and ending at Unreal. There will likely be Challenges as well to complete to earn in-game rewards exclusive to the Ranked Racing Mode. It may also be possible that unlocking a new rank will allow players to unlock a new vehicle in the Garage. However, this is just based on speculation for the time being.

Moving on, while the Fortnite Ranked Racing Mode shares the same format as the Ranked Battle Royale Modes, they will not be interconnected. Climbing the ranks in one mode will not affect the other. As such, they will work independently of each other.

Aside from the Ranked Racing Mode, a casual mode for the same will also likely be added in. This takes into consideration that not everyone wants to partake in competitive gameplay. However, it's unclear if the unranked mode will have any rewards associated with it other than Battle Pass experience points.

Expand Tweet

Lastly, according to NotJulesDev, the Ranked Racing Mode started yesterday (September 27, 2023) and is slated to run for the next seven years. At the moment, it is rather unclear what this means. While some speculate that it is linked to the end of Fortnite itself, there is no way to confirm if this is true or not.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!