"No, I think it’s really bad" - Michał "Kami" Kamiński shares his thoughts about Fortnite's Ranked Mode and talks about Red Bull Contested

Professional Fortnite player Michał "Kami" Kamiński, 18 years old, hailing from Poland, has had quite a career thus far. Gaining the spotlight after winning Fortnite's Champion Series: Chapter 2 Season 8 Grand Finals - Europe with Setty and Teeq, he has become a well-known name in the community. With a career spanning nearly five years, Kami has been a part of three different esports organizations: TheCartel Esports, Become Legends, and Gamma Gaming.

In the recent Red Bull Contested LAN tournament that was held on June 10, 2023, he managed to bag the fourth position and won £6,500 in winning. Sportskeeda got a chance to talk to him prior to the event in Scotland.

Michał "Kami" Kamiński discusses his rise to the top, Red Bull Contested, and the general state of Fortnite

Q. First and foremost, thanks for taking the time to chat with us. Would you mind introducing yourself to people who might not know who you are and perhaps shed some light as to what got you into Fortnite in the first place?

Kami @KamiFN1 nice clip from todays last game nice clip from todays last game 👍 https://t.co/PbBDNJyLX6

Kami: I’m Michał "Kami" Kamiński, I’m from Poland. I just always liked Battle Royales H1Z1. And I guess that's what got me into Fortnite.

Q. You've had an incredible career in the world of Fortnite so far. Would you mind sharing with us a few highlights and accolades earned thus far? Furthermore, where do you want to see yourself as an esports athlete in the next few years?

Kami: The most important thing for me, I think, was winning Fortnite Champion Series: Chapter 2 Season 8 Grand Finals - Europe with Setty and Teeq. It was the highlight of my career. Then there’s the Fortnite Invitational, but it feels nothing like the first FNCS win. In the future, I would like to win more FNCS, of course.

Q. Coming back to the topic at hand, how are you feeling about the upcoming UK's first major Fortnite LAN tournament? Surely playing in front of a live audience will be a different ball game altogether. What’s your take on it? Do you feel that it will be a distraction or add to the overall hype of the event?

Fortnite Comp Report @FNcompReport



Who do you think will win? Red Bull Contested LAN updated with new seasons mapWho do you think will win? Red Bull Contested LAN updated with new seasons map Who do you think will win? 🏆 https://t.co/RJlVvDOdrL

Kami: When there’s a crowd, I don’t really focus on them, only on the game. It doesn’t distract me. It’s really nice to hear the crowd, I think. I like it.

Q. I understand that solo is a high-risk, high-reward format for any tournament, especially given that there will be eight opening rounds with eliminations in the final four being worth double points. What’s your take on this unique setup? Do you feel that Duos would have been better suited?

Kami @KamiFN1 4th (6,500) didnt got in one game should have placed 2nd 4th (6,500) didnt got in one game should have placed 2nd https://t.co/eKoNEZBSjA

Kami: I would have preferred Trios, not Duos or Solos, but these double points for eliminations are going to mess around with the tournament later. It’s not going to be easy to place, but of course, you can get some kills in late-game. So, if you play good, it should be easy.

Q. Given the stiff competition from some of the best players in Europe, what’s going on in your mind right now? Walk us through the thought process that helps you concentrate on staying on top of things.

Kami: I just try to play the most I can. Try to learn new things, play the current meta, and practice.

Q. If possible, share with us the strategy you implement during the early game versus the late game. Given how the addition of certain movement mechanics and the Reality Augment system has spruced up gameplay, will it affect your desired strategy’s outcome?

Kami @KamiFN1 Landing frenzy wkeying green house in redbull contested Landing frenzy wkeying green house in redbull contested https://t.co/6tOXKIs7tj

Kami: I’m going on a frenzy, probably, like 100%, but I’m not sure what’s going to be in the game as it’s a new season. So I can’t really say.

Q. Moving on from the Red Bull Contested Fortnite LAN tournament, what’s your take on the newly added Ranked Mode? Do you feel it has enough gusto to propel Fortnite into the limelight and help professional players be taken more seriously? Given that the LAN tournament in Copenhagen, Denmark - FNCS Global Championship 2023, is due later this year, do you feel that the Ranked Mode will help shine a brighter light on things?

Kami: No, I think it’s really bad. It’s not about who’s the best, it’s more about who grinds the most. They even disabled siphon. There are so many [things] missing from the Ranked Mode; it’s not interesting.

Q. As a professional player, what are your expectations from the Ranked Mode moving forward? Although it’s still in its infancy, what more can Epic Games do to improve the experience and integrate things more seamlessly?

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Check out the video and let Ranked play is now live in Battle Royale and Zero BuildCheck out the video and let @NickEh30 explain the rest! Ranked play is now live in Battle Royale and Zero Build🎉 Check out the video and let @NickEh30 explain the rest! https://t.co/R3I8EiGbH5

Kami: I would like it to be the same as Competitive Mode. Everything should remain the same, and I don’t want it to be more grindy. I don’t want people to grind the whole day just to get the Unreal rank. That’s not the way to go about things.

Q. Moving on from the Ranked Mode and the competitive side of things, what are your general thoughts about Chapter 4 Season 2 thus far? Are you enjoying the storyline and newly added collaborative items, or do you feel that the current season was a letdown?

Fortnite @FortniteGame



This is Raptor riding. Grind vines. Survival of the elements.This is #FortniteWILDS !! 🤠 Raptor riding. Grind vines. Survival of the elements. This is #FortniteWILDS!! 🤠 https://t.co/6Uv9iZUfRs

Kami: I didn’t enjoy it, to be honest. The meta was changing every week. They didn’t know what they were doing the entirety of the season. They added things, then disabled them later. It was a mess.

